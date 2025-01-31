Kate Martin-led Valkyries reveal blueprints for state-of-the-art performance center after impressive-looking season jerseys

The WNBA's latest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, is gearing up for its inaugural season under the leadership of Kate Martin. As the 2025 season nears its start, the Valkyries have also begun to slowly reveal details about their franchise in a series of social media posts.

On Dec. 8, the Valkyries announced their jerseys for the 2025 season through an Instagram post. Now, they have teased something that their fans and players can look forward to. Based on their most recent Instagram post, which went up on Thursday, the Valkyries are going to reveal a new performance center.

The details of this new facility haven't been disclosed yet, but a teaser for it was posted in the form of a reel, which featured sheets of paper coming out of a printer. The first sheet had the words "Valkyrie's Performance Center" written on it. It was followed by several sheets that contained blueprints and other details for the facility. Finally, the words "Coming Soon" came out of the printer.

Golden State Valkyrie's post on Instagram (Photo credits: valkyries/Instagram)

The WNBA held an expansion draft for the newly minted Golden State Valkyries on Dec. 6. The draft allowed the Valkyries to select players from other teams to add to their roster.

Other franchises had the opportunity to protect their players, meaning they were not available to be taken in the draft. The Valkyries then proceeded to select players from the pool of unprotected players. They had the option to select one player from each of the 12 other teams in the league but opted to pick only 11.

One of their selections was the 6-foot guard rookie from the Las Vegas Aces and former teammate of Caitlin Clark in Iowa, Kate Martin.

Kate Martin was taken sixth in the second round of the 2024 WNBA draft by the Aces. In her first season in the league, Martin played 34 games, averaging 2.6 points, 1.6 boards and 0.9 assists.

Who else is on the Golden State Valkyries' roster aside from Kate Martin?

The Golden State Valkyries have 10 other players on their squad aside from Kate Martin. In December's expansion draft held, they also took guards Veronica Burton (Connecticut Sun), Carla Leite (Dallas Wings) and Julie Vanloo.

They also took forwards Maria Conde (Chicago Sky), Stephanie Talbot (LA Sparks), Cecilia Zandalasini (Minnesota Lynx), Kayla Thornton (New York Liberty) and Monique Billings (Phoenix Mercury). Additionally, they also have two centers to round out their frontcourt: Illiana Rupert (Atlanta Dream) and Temi Fagbenle (Indiana Fever).

Aside from their current roster, they will also get the chance to add rookies at the draft which will be held on April 14. The Valkyries have the fifth, 17th and 30th picks in the draft.

