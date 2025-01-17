Kate Martin makes feelings clear on Golden State Valkyries' style of play 

Newly minted Golden Valkyries guard Kate Martin revealed the team's style of play ahead of their maiden 2025 WNBA season. The former Las Vegas Aces rookie shed light on the new team's strategy while gearing up for her 'Unrivaled' stint this offseason. Martin was drafted as Golden State's pick from LV's 2024 roster in the WNBA's expansion draft.

According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Martin focused on pace and 3-point shooting as the Valkyries' key focus points ahead of their first season.

"Kate Martin says she, Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase, and GM Ohemaa Nyanin have been in communication, talking about what they want their identity and style of play to be. We want to shoot a lot of 3s, just play fast-paced… I try to implement that into my practice every day."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Martin's words suggest that the Valkyries are mirroring the same style of play that's become a standard template for the Golden State Warriors, their NBA counterparts. In her second season in the league, Kate Martin who comes off limited time on the floor will now be facilitating a pacy, perimeter-focused playing style under Nakase.

Kate Martin looking to "build something from the ground up" with the Valkyries

Speaking to ESPN after the Valkyries draft, Kate Martin expressed her excitement to be part of the Bay Area franchise and make a mark.

"This league is all about opportunity and you just need one shot, right? I'm very thankful for the Aces and everything that I got to learn there, but I am excited for this new beginning and to build something from the ground up with the Valkyries."

Expand Tweet

Martin was one of 11 players picked by Golden State. The former Hawkeyes guard who formed a solid backcourt alongside Caitlin Clark at Iowa will now be a vital cog in a roster that includes Temi Fagbenle, Kayla Thornton, and Julie Vanloo. Early looks suggest that the Valkyries have focused on building the side with a win-now mentality with a squad of veterans.

Kate Martin averaged 19.3 minutes over her first ten games with the Aces and made 37 percent of her 3s. While the injury-hit Aces returned to full health over the season, the guard's minutes saw a decline. Now, she gets a chance to spearhead and be the floor general for a team filled with players who have substantial WNBA minutes in their CVs. Only time will tell if 'Money Martin' can make an impact with the Valkyries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback