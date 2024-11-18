Kate Martin gives fans a rare look inside her daily routine accompanied by Mac Miller's iconic song

Kate Martin gave her fans a rare look into her daily routine with a TikTok video. The Las Vegas Aces star is enjoying the offseason after the dramatic end to the season. The Aces were stopped from achieving their three-peat as their archrivals and eventual champions, the NY Liberty knocked them out of the playoffs semifinals.

On Saturday, a Caitlin Clark fan page posted screenshots of a TikTok video on X, formerly Twitter, featuring four photographs of activities the Aces player indulged in throughout a normal day.

Martin accompanied the video with the song "Surf" by Mac Miller. Another fan posted all the pictures from Martin's video on X, including the Aces player brushing her teeth and working out in the gym.

Martin had a decent rookie season with the LV Aces. She averaged 2.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists and mostly stayed on the bench to observe the veterans on the court. However, Martin will soon be back in action as she has signed with the 3x3 basketball league Unrivaled, which is scheduled to tip off in January.

Kate Martin plays Save or Splurge with teammate Elizabeth Kitley

Kate Martin and Elizabeth Kitley were featured in an Instagram reel for Ally, where the financial company's Instagram handle made the Aces star play Save or Splurge. The game rules were simple: the players were given an item, and they would tell the audience if they would save money and not buy it or spend money on it even if they didn't need it.

Martin and Kitley agreed on most of the answers; their first savings together were new clothes. However, a luxury spa day enticed Kitley to splurge, while Kate Martin remained stoic about spending no money. Both players went with the save option when asked about a night out.

However, they both splurged on concert tickets. The next was trendy jewelry, and both Martin and Kitley went for the save. The last two items, however, fine dining and bucket list travel, changed their minds, and they went for the splurge.

