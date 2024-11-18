Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin drop wholesome reactions to Fever superstar's brother Blake Clark's engagement to Anna Tystahl

WNBA star Caitlin Clark and Aces guard Kate Martin shared heartfelt reactions following the engagement of Caitlin’s brother, Blake Clark, to Anna Tystahl. The news of their engagement surfaced on Sunday when Tystahl announced the occasion through an Instagram post.

Tystahl, who is pursuing her master’s degree at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, shared a series of adorable photos with Blake. The post featured candid snaps of the newly engaged couple, accompanied by a thoughtful caption from Tystahl.

"Engaged to my bestest friend!!! I will love you forever, Blake Clark."

The comments section of the post was flooded with congratulatory messages for Blake and Anna on their special day. Among those extending their best wishes were Blake’s sister Caitlin Clark, brother Colin Clark and Las Vegas Aces player Kate Martin, along with many others.

"I love you two cant wait !!" Clark commented.

"Love you guys, congrats," Colin said.

"Congrats," Martin wrote.

(Credit: Anna Tystahl/Instagram)

Caitlin Clark was in Iowa to celebrate her older brother’s special day. In a photo shared on X (formerly Twitter), Clark was pictured alongside her two brothers and Anna Tystahl.

Caitlin Clark's mother on cherished childhood memories of her children

Caitlin Clark hails from a family deeply rooted in sports. Her father, Brent E. Clark, was a college basketball player, while her mother, Anne Nizzi-Clark, is the daughter of former football coach Bob Nizzi.

Clark’s older brother, Blake, played quarterback at Iowa State and her younger brother, Colin, played basketball at Dowling Catholic, one of Iowa's premier high school programs.

Growing up in Des Moines, Iowa, with her two brothers, the Fever star often found herself in a competitive environment. Her mother has previously shared insights into how Caitlin was treated by her brothers during their childhood.

"They would put her in a snowsuit and throw water balloons at her," Anne Nizzi-Clark said in one of the four parts of ESPN+ "Full Court Press" mini-series that was released on May 11, 2024. "I mean, they were just awful to her."

In the same episode, Caitlin Clark’s brother Blake shared his response to their mother’s remarks.

"When we have nothing to do, and it’s hot here, humid, and (Caitlin) has all of her snow gear on, so that she doesn’t feel getting hit. But she just wanted to play with us," Blake said.

Meanwhile, the Fever point guard Clark was in attendance at the Knapp Center attending the Iowa Hawkeyes' game against the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday.

