PHOTO: Caitlin Clark spotted attending her brother Blake Clark's engagement in Iowa

Caitlin Clark is back in Iowa over the weekend to celebrate a family matter involving her older brother Blake Clark. The Indiana Fever superstar was in Florida last week and played pro-am golf at The Annika. Caitlin also attended the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday.

In a photo shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Clark was with her brothers Blake and Colin, along with Anna Tystahl. She's the fiancee of Blake, who proposed to her. The family celebrated it with an engagement party attended by family and friends.

According to her student profile, Tystahl studied Kinesiology at Iowa State. She's currently pursuing a master's degree in Physician Assistant Studies at Creighton in Omaha, Nebraska.

Caitlin Clark is pretty close with her older brother Blake and younger brother Colin, who all grew up in Des Moines, Iowa.

They were raised by their parents, Brent and Anne Nizzi-Clark. The Clark siblings were involved in sports, with Blake as the backup quarterback for Iowa State football from 2019 to 2022.

Speaking to The Gazette in 2021, Blake opened up about growing up in a household that loved sports.

"We were always involved in sports and at home we were always around sports," Blake said. "We watched sports at night, whether we would go to Drake and watch basketball games, or watch cousins play their basketball games or tournaments. When you’re just around something that much, it's what you do, too."

Caitlin Clark is close with her brother Blake, as per The Gazette. She would often seek his advice on things and talk on a daily basis.

"Even if it's not about football or basketball, we stay in touch a lot," Caitlin said.

'Just seeing what's going on in each other's lives. He's always someone I can lean on, even if it’s about school or just something in life, he’s always there for me."

As for Colin Clark, he graduated high school and was a two-sport athlete for Dowling Catholic High School. Colin played for the track and field team, as well as the basketball team.

Iowa beats Drake with Caitlin Clark in attendance

Iowa beats Drake with Caitlin Clark in attendance. (Photo: IMAGN)

As mentioned above, Caitlin Clark was back home in Des Moines over the week to celebrate her brother Blake's engagement.

Caitlin spent Sunday at the Knapp Center to watch her Iowa Hawkeyes visit the Drake Bulldogs. She was wearing Hawkeyes while cheering for her alma mater.

Iowa coach Jan Jensen was back in Drake for the first time since leaving them to take charge of the Hawkeyes program. Addison O'Grady led the way for Iowa with 27 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks to earn the 86-73 win.

Lucy Olsen added 18 points and six assists, while Hannah Stuelke scored 16 points.

