"Kate Martin haters in shambles": Hoops fans amped up as Caitlin Clark's ex-teammate keeps roster spot on Aces after waiving Brea Beal

Fans have reacted as Caitlin Clark’s former teammate Kate Martin has managed to keep her spot in the Las Vegas Aces roster. It was recently revealed that the Aces have waived Brea Beal.

Beal was selected by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2023 WNBA Draft (No. 24) and waived before the season started. She signed a training camp contract with the Aces on March 29, earlier this year.

Brea Beal broke the news herself, stating on Twitter/X:

“I wanted to break the news first and let you guys know that I was waived from the Aces today.”

Expand Tweet

This meant that Caitlin Clark’s formfer Iowa teammate Kate Martin managed to keep her spot on the roster. Reacting to it, fans expressed their thoughts.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

@ConsciousRambl1 said:

“16 goes to 14… go Kate Martin!!!”

@GirlStir commented:

“Kate's still alive. Boom, baby!”

WNBA comes out with genius marketing move ahead of Caitlin Clark’s preseason debut

The WNBA has done a great job with their latest Caitlin Clark marketing move to draw fan engagement for League Pass. She is set to make her debut for the Indiana Fever on May 3 in a preseason game against the Dallas Wings.

Ahead of the game, it was announced that both of the Indiana Fever’s preseason games will be available to stream for free on the WNBA app. Clearly, the league is looking to capitalize on the interest Clark is drawing from the fans.

As fans get to watch Caitlin Clark play for free through the WNBA app in the preseason, it will lay down a perfect promotion for their League Pass. Viewers will need to subscribe to the service to continue watching the regular season.

Interestingly, the WNBA rookie believes this is just the beginning, and she’s looking forward to her first season with the Fever. She said:

“I think there's gonna be a lot of new fans coming to the WNBA; there’s already a lot of fans here and just continue to grow that.”

Catch her comments below:

Expand Tweet

That said, a lot is expected of Clark going into her first season. It remains to be seen how her debut WNBA season plays out, starting with the preseason from May 3.