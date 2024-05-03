WNBA hits homerun with latest Caitlin Clark marketing move to draw fan engagement through League Pass

WNBA has hit a home run with the latest Caitlin Clark marketing move to draw fan engagement through League Pass. Clark is set to make her debut for the Indiana Fever on May 3 in a preseason game against the Dallas Wings.

Ahead of the game, it was revealed that both of Indiana Fever’s preseason games will be available free to stream on the WNBA app. The league is certainly looking to capitalize on the interest that Clark is drawing from the fans.

As fans get to watch Caitlin Clark play for free through the WNBA app, it will lay down a perfect promotion for their League Pass, which fans will need to subscribe to in order to continue watching the regular season.

Interestingly, Clark believes that this is just the beginning, and she’s looking forward to her rookie season with the Fever. She said:

“I think there are a lot of new fans that are gonna come to the WNBA; there’s already a lot of fans here and just continue to grow that.”

Where was Caitlin Clark when the Indiana Pacers last made it to Round 2?

An NBA reporter recently pointed out Clark’s whereabouts when the Indiana Pacers last secured a second-round berth in the playoffs. The Pacers moved on to the second round last night after winning their series 4-2 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Interestingly, this was the first time since 2014 that the Indiana Pacers managed to achieve to do so. Speaking about it in a recent tweet, NBA reporter, Tim Reynolds said:

“The last time the Pacers made the 2nd round, Caitlin Clark was in sixth grade. She's been in Indy for like a week and voila.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Clark is undoubtedly the most famous women’s basketball player in the world right now. She became the #1 overall pick over the course of her record-breaking career with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The 22-year-old has become a superstar across multiple sports, catapulting women's basketball into uncharted territories. For those unaware, nearly 19 million fans watched the 2024 national championship final between Iowa and South Carolina, which is unprecedented.

Caitlin Clark’s final year was full of incredible achievements as she broke Pete Maravich's D1 scoring record en route to her second straight NCAA women's final appearance this April.