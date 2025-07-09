  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • "Kate Martin owns Caitlin Clark": Fans react as Valkyries star continues tormenting Fever superstar with another blowout win

"Kate Martin owns Caitlin Clark": Fans react as Valkyries star continues tormenting Fever superstar with another blowout win

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Published Jul 09, 2025 19:04 GMT
Indiana Fever v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
"Kate Martin owns Caitlin Clark": Fans react as Valkyries star continues tormenting Fever superstar with another blowout win - Source: Getty

Caitlin Clark made her return from injury for the Indiana Fever-Golden State Valkyries game on Wednesday. Her return wasn't enough to stop the Fever from suffering a blowout 80-61 home loss to the Valkyries.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans on social media reacted as Valkyries guard and Clark's former Iowa teammate, Kate Martin, continued her impressive dominance over her.

One fan on X jokingly claimed that Kate Martin owned Caitlin Clark:

Ad

Other fans pointed out the flawless win streak between Clark and Martin, in favour of the Valkyries' star:

Ad
Ad
Ad

Other fans called out Clark and coach Stephanie White after the loss:

Ad
Ad

Clark, upon her return to the starting lineup, saw her output limited. She finished with 10 points on 12 shots and was kept under wraps by Golden State’s tight defense. She added five rebounds and six assists in the loss.

On the other hand, Martin made her second start of the season. She extended her career 3‑point streak to six games, finishing with five points and two assists.

Veronica Burton led Golden State with 21 points, including a career‑high five 3‑pointers. She also added eight rebounds, six assists and a +22 plus/minus in 34 minutes.

Clark and the Fever will look to return to winning ways when they welcome the Atlanta Dream on Friday. Golden State continues its road game with a trip to face the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday.

About the author
Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications