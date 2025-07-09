"Kate Martin owns Caitlin Clark": Fans react as Valkyries star continues tormenting Fever superstar with another blowout win

Caitlin Clark made her return from injury for the Indiana Fever-Golden State Valkyries game on Wednesday. Her return wasn't enough to stop the Fever from suffering a blowout 80-61 home loss to the Valkyries.
Fans on social media reacted as Valkyries guard and Clark's former Iowa teammate, Kate Martin, continued her impressive dominance over her.
One fan on X jokingly claimed that Kate Martin owned Caitlin Clark:
Other fans pointed out the flawless win streak between Clark and Martin, in favour of the Valkyries' star:
Other fans called out Clark and coach Stephanie White after the loss:
Clark, upon her return to the starting lineup, saw her output limited. She finished with 10 points on 12 shots and was kept under wraps by Golden State’s tight defense. She added five rebounds and six assists in the loss.
On the other hand, Martin made her second start of the season. She extended her career 3‑point streak to six games, finishing with five points and two assists.
Veronica Burton led Golden State with 21 points, including a career‑high five 3‑pointers. She also added eight rebounds, six assists and a +22 plus/minus in 34 minutes.
Clark and the Fever will look to return to winning ways when they welcome the Atlanta Dream on Friday. Golden State continues its road game with a trip to face the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday.