Kate Martin's father highlights Caitlin Clark's impact on WNBA & her role in evolving Iowa bond: "She's abrasive"

Matt Martin, the father of Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin, shared the bond her daughter has built with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. Martin also said that Clark's attention positively affects the rest of the league.

Ad

In an Off The Air With Matt Randazzo interview posted on Sunday on X, Martin was asked about Clark and Martin's relationship during their time with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

"I think it's special," Martin said. "Caitlin Clark is special. And I saw Caitlin's freshman year. I remember Kate and I talk... Caitlin has a personality, until she trusts you, she can be abrasive. And her and Kate worked on their relationship. They both worked on it and became, obviously very close and very good friends."

Ad

Trending

Martin also shared what she told his daughter as they competed for the Hawkeyes. His daughter played in Iowa for six seasons (2019-24) and captained the team four times.

"But I remember telling Kate this girl is special, if you guys can make this work, I really think you may be able to compete for some Big Ten championships or some," Martin said. "I just think you could do special things."

Ad

Martin also highlighted the impact of the reigning Rookie of the Year on the rest of the WNBA.

"I think there's other great players in the W, and Caitlin's attention helps shine a light on those other players and those other teams," Martin said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kate Martin and Caitlin Clark played for four years together at Iowa from 2020 until 2024. Their on-court partnership produced back-to-back national championship game appearances in 2023 and 2024. Both were drafted into the WNBA in 2024: Clark went first, while Martin was No. 18.

How did Kate Martin fare in the preseason?

Kate Martin's Golden State Valkyries had two scheduled preseason games in 2025. On Tuesday, they lost to the LA Sparks 83-82 in front of a record attendance at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Martin came off the bench and played 18 minutes. She finished with eight points and three rebounds on 2-for-8 shooting. On Sunday, Golden State won its first game via an 84-79 road victory against the Phoenix Mercury. However, Martin didn't suit up for the game due to a right-hand injury.

Last season, Martin played for the Las Vegas Aces, the team that had drafted her. She played 34 games in a limited bench role for the championship-contending team led by reigning MVP A'ja Wilson.

In December's expansion draft, the Valkyries selected Kate Martin. Pundits predict that she will have an increased role as part of the WNBA expansion team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More