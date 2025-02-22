Kate Martin's girlfriend Claire Gransee drops 5-word reaction on Valkyries star's latest commercial 

Kate Martin's girlfriend, Claire Gransee, was among the notable people reacting to the Valkyries star's latest Instagram post. Martin joined Samsung as their latest endorser. The former Iowa product had her first ad released on Friday in which she endorsed the Galaxy smartphone.

Gransee joined Martin's well-wishers in the comments section. She was seemingly impressed with the watch Martin rocked throughout the commercial. Gransee made her feelings known in five words, saying:

"#1 fan of the watch"

Martin's business portfolio has grown since the Las Vegas Aces surprisingly drafted her in the 2024 WNBA draft. Martin only attended the event to support her former Iowa teammate, Caitlin Clark, who was the projected No. 1 pick.

However, Martin got a roster spot as the Aces drafted her 18th overall in the second round. After playing a sporadic role in her rookie season on the contending Aces team, Martin headed to the Valkyries in the expansion draft and is a franchise centerpiece.

Owing to her rising on-court prominence, she seems to have broadened the possibilities of striking new business deals with billion-dollar brands like Samsung.

Kate Martin's girlfriend, Claire Gransee, and her share loving Valentine's Day exchange

After weeks of posting pictures with each other without indicating they were dating, Kate Martin and her girlfriend Claire Gransee haven't been shy about their relationship since going public in June. The couple often posts about and with each other on their social media accounts.

Martin and Gransee also showed their love for each other on Valentine's Day. Gransee shared a montage of their moments on her Instagram story, captioning it:

"Since we couldn't get pics of cheesecake (red heart emoji)"

Meanwhile, Martin replied with a sweet two-word reply, saying:

"Luckiest duck!"

Martin and gf Gransee's Valentine's Day exchange

Kate Martin and Claire Gransee attended Iowa together. Martin played for the program, while Gransee pursued a major in Communication Studies and minors in Law and Media Literacy. Gransee works as a Human Resources Associate for Publicis Sapient in Boston, as per her LinkedIn profile.

