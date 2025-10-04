Kate Martin’s humble response to Caitlin Clark’s golf shoutout: “Just trying to be like you"

Kate Martin gave a shoutout to her best friend, Caitlin Clark, in the comment section of a TikTok video she posted on Friday. In the video, Martin can be seen enjoying a day on the golf course during her offseason.The Golden State Valkyries guard starts the video by addressing the audience watching the video. She tells them that it was her first time playing golf in a year before picking up her club and taking a swing.Caitlin Clark came across the video and dropped in the comment section to leave a one-word reaction.&quot;Inspiring,&quot; Clark commented.Martin shouted out her former teammate from the Iowa Hawkeyes in a reply on the same thread.&quot;Just trying to be like u,&quot; Martin wrote.The Valkyries guard's comment was a bright shoutout to Caitlin Clark's brief golfing career. Last offseason, the Indiana Fever guard was actively participating in golfing activities. She even tried her hand at the Annika pro-am in November 2024.Kate Martin had a great second year in the league. She was selected by the Valkyries in the expansion draft held in December 2024. She quickly became a rotational player for the expansion franchise, which created history by becoming the first expansion team to reach the playoffs in their first season.Caitlin Clark once listed teaming up with Kate Martin as a career goalCaitlin Clark and Kate Martin were the two indispensable pivots for the Iowa Hawkeyes during their dominance in college basketball from 2022-2024. Iowa made consecutive championship game appearances with Clark and Martin on the roster. Together, their backcourt was one of the best in the entire college basketball scene.During an interview with 'The Telegraph' in February, the Fever guard had expressed a desire to play alongside Martin once again. She said that it was one of her career goals to get Kate Martin on the Fever.&quot;Hopefully I can recruit her to the Fever somehow, some way one day, who knows?” Clark said. “I’m gonna try to figure that out. That’s my goal at some point in my career, to team up with Kate again. But we’ll see if that happens.&quot;While Kate Martin was contributing to the Valkyries' success this season, Caitlin Clark had to be on the sidelines for the Fever. Indiana's star guard faced a series of injuries one after the other, which allowed her to play only 13 games this season.