Tiffany Hayes on Saturday posted a cryptic message on social media amid her first season with Laces BC in Unrivaled. Hayes joined former Las Vegas Aces teammate Kate Martin in Golden State, signing with the Valkyries in free agency. The Valkyries will make their debut in the upcoming WNBA season.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Hayes shared a puzzling message with her followers. She posted it after the Laces were blown out by Lunar Owls BC in the first game of Unrivaled's Sunday doubleheader. She did not play due to a concussion as her team lost 88-60.

"Idk if I’ll ever step foot out there again 😂," Hayes tweeted.

Tiffany Hayes and Kate Martin were also teammates in Laces BC, but neither played on Saturday. They still have five games remaining in the regular season and a shot at making the postseason.

Given the timing of Hayes' tweet, posted after a Laces game, fans have speculated it is related to Unrivaled.

Here are some of the reactions from her followers:

"You talking about all those ppl who cheered for your concussion?" a fan asked.

"If the check cleared then pack it up. That’s what I would do lol," one fan tweeted.

"We know. I just said on another post there's no way you have a concussion. I hope you're still being paid," another fan commented.

Tiffany Hayes has only played six games in the inaugural season of Unrivaled, averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals. She is also the reigning WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year after averaging 9.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg and 2.1 apg for the Aces last season.

Tiffany Hayes joins Kate Martin in Golden State

Kate Martin and Tiffany Hayes will be teammates for the second straight season despite being on a different team. Martin was one of the Golden State Valkyries' picks in the 2024 WNBA expansion draft. The Valkyries will begin their inaugural campaign with one of the league’s most popular players leading the way.

But the Valkyries didn't stop there, also signing several free agents, including Hayes, who brings a veteran presence to a young roster.

Other free agent signings include Monique Billings, Veronica Burton, Julie Vanloo, Chloe Bibby, Janelle Salaun, Kyara Linskens, Laeticia Amihere and Elissa Cunane. Billings is the only player with a guaranteed contract, while the others will likely compete for roster spots in training camp.

The Valkyries are owned by Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, who are also the majority owners of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors. They hired Ohemaa Nyanin as general manager and Natalie Nakase as head coach.

