Kate Martin shows loyalty, names Caitlin Clark in WNBA spotlight question

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 21, 2025 03:13 GMT
Kate Martin shows loyalty, names Caitlin Clark in WNBA spotlight question. (Photo: IMAGN)
Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin have been very close since their time with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Martin showed her loyalty to Clark while answering a question at a recent event for Unrivaled. The Golden State Valkyries star was in Indianapolis for the WNBA All-Star Weekend to show support for her peers.

Speaking to Bleacher Report Women's Sports at Unrivaled's "Unrivaled HQ" event in Indianapolis, Martin was asked a bunch of questions. One of the queries was which player or players' highlights she is going to show to someone who hasn't watched women's basketball before.

"Probably Maya Moore or Caitlin Clark," Martin said.
Maya Moore is considered one of the greatest players in WNBA history. Her career spanned just eight seasons, but she won four championships and one MVP award from 2011 to 2018. She will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September.

On the other hand, Caitlin Clark helped increase the popularity of women's basketball as a superstar for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Clark entered the WNBA last season, taking over the league like no other. However, her second season has been riddled by injuries, causing her to miss the 2025 WNBA All-Star game.

Caitlin Clark grew up idolizing Maya Moore

Caitlin Clark grew up idolizing Maya Moore. (Photo: IMAGN)
Growing up in Des Moines, Iowa, Caitlin Clark didn't grow up close to any sports teams. Clark's family had to drive at least four hours to watch the Minnesota Lynx in the 2010s, meeting Maya Moore for the first time when she was 12 years old.

Speaking to FanSided last month, Clark shared that Moore was her favorite player growing up. The Indiana Fever superstar was inspired by the Lynx superstar, wanting to do the same thing for the next generation of women's basketball players.

"I vividly remember getting to watch her, and I got a picture with her," Clark said. "It's just kind of crazy that, you know, I literally was that young girl just a few years back, and now I am in kind of her shoes that she was. I am trying to inspire the next generation and pave the path for them. I think it's just kind of crazy to look back on, but she was definitely my favorite player."
Clark remains the most popular WNBA player in the world, though she has to find a way to stay healthier for the second half of the season.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

