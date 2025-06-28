Kate Martin stats tonight: How did Golden State Valkyries guard fare in game against Chicago Sky? (June 27, 2025 WNBA Season)

Kate Martin took the floor on Friday as the Golden State Valkyries hosted the Chicago Sky at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Coming off the bench, Martin watched as the Valkyries opened the game with a starting five of Kayla Thornton, Stephanie Talbot, Tiffany Hayes, Veronica Burton and Monique Billings.
Martin got off to a quiet start, missing both of her shot attempts, including one from beyond the arc, during her four minutes of action in the first quarter. The star guard struggled to make an impact offensively, finishing the period without scoring or recording an assist.
The second quarter offered no turnaround for Martin as her playing time was further limited. She managed just one shot attempt, a 3-pointer, but her shooting woes persisted, with the effort missing the mark and extending her cold streak.
At halftime, Kate Martin recorded zero points and one rebound in 5:19 minutes. She shot 0-for-3 from the floor, including 0-for-2 from deep.