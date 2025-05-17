  • home icon
  • Kate Martin stats tonight: Star guard benched mid-game after flop show on Valkyries debut in loss vs Sparks (May 16, 2025 WNBA Season)

By Atishay Jain
Modified May 17, 2025 04:20 GMT
Los Angeles Sparks v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
Kate Martin took the floor on Friday as the Golden State Valkyries made their WNBA debut against the LA Sparks at the Chase Center. Starting alongside Kayla Thornton, Temi Fagbenle, Veronica Burton and Tiffany Hayes, Martin was part of the franchise's historic first game.

Former Iowa guard Martin didn’t have the franchise debut she had likely envisioned in the Valkyries’ first-ever WNBA game. The star guard struggled to find her footing offensively, missing all of her shot attempts throughout the night. Her continued offensive woes ultimately led the coach to keep her on the bench for the entirety of the fourth quarter.

Martin finished with two points on 0 of 3 shooting from the floor, including 0 of 1 from beyond the arc, and 2 of 2 from the charity striple. She recorded one assist and one turnover in 20:37 minutes, while registering a plus/minus of -9.

Kate Martin falters on Golden State Valkyries debut

However, the star guard struggled to find her rhythm offensively. She went scoreless in the first half, failing to convert either of her two field goal attempts, including one from beyond the arc, and made minimal impact as a playmaker, recording just one assist and one turnover in 15:33 minutes.

Martin’s offensive woes continued into the second half. As Kelsey Plum delivered a scoring clinic in the third quarter, Martin was still searching for her first field goal. She attempted just one shot in the period and came up empty once again.

It wasn’t until later that Kate Martin finally got on the board, scoring her first points of the night from the free-throw line, her only contribution in the scoring column for the game.

Martin remained on the bench throughout the final quarter as her struggles in the first three periods led the coach to limit her minutes down the stretch. Ultimately, the LA Sparks cruised to a dominant 84-67 victory.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
