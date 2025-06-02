Kate Martin stats tonight: Valkyries guard catches fire and enjoys career night with scintillating display vs Napheesa Collier's Lynx (June 1)

Kate Martin and the Golden State Valkyries squared off against Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx in a WNBA regular season clash on Sunday. Returning to the lineup after missing the previous game against the New York Liberty, Martin came off the bench at the Chase Center in San Francisco and wasted no time making her presence felt.

The former Las Vegas Aces guard caught fire the moment she stepped on the court, lighting up the Lynx’s defense with an offensive outburst. Whether it was inside the arc, beyond it or at the free-throw line, Martin was unstoppable, showcasing her full scoring arsenal.

In less than seven minutes of first-half action, Martin eclipsed her previous career high of 13 points, set during her time with the Aces, by scoring 14 points in just 6:50 minutes. It marked a major personal milestone for the young guard.

At halftime, Kate Martin had tallied 14 points on an efficient 4 of 5 shooting from the field, including a perfect 2 of 2 from 3-point range and 4 of 5 from the charity stripe. She also added two rebounds, helping the Valkyries head into the break with a narrow one-point lead.

