Kate Martin and Sydney Colson’s Bam Adebayo joke sends A'ja Wilson into laughter

Kate Martin and Sydney Colson's jokes on Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo seemed to amuse Las Vegas Aces star, A'ja Wilson. On Saturday, an X user shared a screen recording from Colson's recent Instagram live session, where Kate Martin and Theresa Plaisance joined the Fever guard.

Druing the live session, the trio discussed their life, shared their experiences in the WNBA and also revealed some interesting stories. Bam Adebayo tuned in on the WNBA star's live stream at one point. Colson was the first one to point out the Heat star's presence in the chat and Martin was the first one to greet him.

After Adebayo posted a message in the chat, other chatters on the session started to mention A'ja Wilson in the chat and asked her to join as well. Theresa Plaisance was confused by the chat and asked Colson why people are mentioning Wilson.

The Fever guard was surprised and laughed off the Storm player's query, which amused Wilson. The two-time WNBA Champion joined the session's chat and dropped her response on the whole fiasco.

"lol," Wilson wrote.

Later on, Plaisance interviewed Martin in an attempt to get to know her better. During the interview, the Golden State Valkyries star reveled that she was a big fan of former WNBA player Angel McCoughtry and once had her picture on her birthday cake.

The live session was a success in the sense that Kate Martin and Plaisance got to know each other well. Before the Valkyries guard left the live session, the Storm player even invited her to her birthday party.

A'ja Wilson subtly confirmed her relationship with Bam Adebayo

The rumors of A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo dating have been floating around in the basketball community for quite sometime now. The rumors started during the 2024 Paris Olympics, when the two basketball stars were seen spending time together and attending each other's games.

The speculations grew stronger when Adebayo attended A'ja Wilson's jersey retirement ceremony and the two stars donned similar outfits.

During the NBA All-Star weekend, which was held at the Bay Area from Feb. 14 to 16 this year, the reigning WNBA MVP was asked about her Valentine's Day plans.The Aces star cleverly dodged the question with a smart response throwing a hint about her relationship with Adebayo.

"My plans are here at the NBA All-Star... My NBA All-Star is not here," Wilson said.

Adebayo had failed to make the 2025 NBA All-Stars list and the Aces star was giving a direct hint to her fans, given the times they have been spotted together and the rumors surrounding them.

