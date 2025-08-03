  • home icon
  "Kate removed all posts of Claire": WNBA fans erupt as Kate Martin fuels breakup rumors with social media activity

"Kate removed all posts of Claire": WNBA fans erupt as Kate Martin fuels breakup rumors with social media activity

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 03, 2025 11:09 GMT
&quot;Knew they won
"Knew they won't last": WNBA fans erupt as Kate Martin fuels breakup rumors with social media activity

Golden State Valkyries star Kate Martin's social media activity of late has drawn fan attention. The guard reportedly deleted all her posts with her girlfriend, Claire Gransee, causing a stir online.

The rumor mill started to churn after a fan questioned their relationship status through an X (formerly Twitter) post on Saturday.

"Claire and Kate broke up??????" the fan queried.
The question sent WNBA fans into a frenzy as many wondered if the claims were legitimate.

"I'm not seeing it online. Where did you hear this?" a fan wrote.
"For real?? where did you found out?" queried another
"Maybe they just want to have more privacy," hoped a third.

However, others quickly pointed to Martin's Instagram profile, noting that she had removed all of Gransee's pictures from the account. That said, the Valkyries star still follows Gransee and vice versa.

"I think they did. Kate removed all posts of Claire. Claire wasn’t even at her Chicago game and lives in Chicago. Jada who is also one of KM’s best friends unfollowed Claire as well," a fan explained.
"I’ve seen stuff about it for a while but i think kate took down posts of them," another expressed.
"Yess a while ago but she removed the posts today tho," a third added.

Although most of the comments were speculation, a few fans deemed that the duo was destined to break up.

"I knew they won't last!! 🥺🥺🥺," a fan wrote.
"I was suspecting it awhile ago but I didn’t want to say anything. I think they did," remarked a second.
Together since their time in Iowa, Martin and Gransee frequently appeared on each other’s social media, but as of now, neither has any posts featuring the other on Instagram.

Kate Martin continues to impress off the bench in her sophomore season, highlighted by a particular stat

Selected by the Golden State Valkyries during the expansion draft, Kate Martin has continued her evolution in the W with the franchise. The guard has become an important part of the Valkyries' rotation, featuring in 25 of the team's 27 games.

Her importance off the bench was highlighted by the stat on 3-pointers made, as posted by Polymarket Hoop on X (formerly Twitter).

"Kate Martin has the 2nd most 3PM off the bench in the WNBA this season," the caption read.

A great perimeter shooter, Martin has become a key player in the Valkyries team and is seeing an extended run in the starting five in Tiffany Hayes' absence.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
