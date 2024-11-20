"Keep Caitlin as far away from Oprah as possible!" - WNBA fans erupt over Caitlin Clark joining elite panel at women’s conference

WNBA star Caitlin Clark is set to speak at next month’s Massachusetts Conference for Women, where she will join a panel of notable women, including TV personalities, at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center on Dec. 12.

The conference, themed “Power in Unity,” will feature Clark, TV icons Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King, broadcaster Robin Roberts, model Beverly Johnson and Olympic track-and-field star Gail Devers.

This will not be Clark’s first appearance at a women’s event, as she also participated in the LPGA Women's Leadership Summit earlier this month. However, some WNBA fans voiced concerns about the company Clark will be keeping at the upcoming event, with one fan expressing:

“Uh, Oprah, not so much! Keep CC as far away from Oprah as possible! Oprah will only get our girl Diddied.”

Oprah’s name has often been associated with Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently linked to legal troubles involving racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. While Oprah’s name has come up in these discussions, she has no direct involvement with the charges.

Some fans humorously pointed out the “diversity” of the panel.

“The diversity is heartwarming,” one said.

“Lol so now they invited a white person for diversity and inclusivity...🤣 they be running away with it,” another added.

Some fans believe that, with Clark scheduled to attend the December conference, she is more inclined to focus on non-basketball pursuits and may skip the Unrivaled Basketball League in January.

“This is probably a 250K Speech for Caitlin. Oprah, Letterman….shes in good company. I’d be shocked if she does Unrivaled. Looks like she’s booking a bunch of events,” one said.

“Hmmm speak at 4 events for 7-8 hours or get beat up on a small basketball court for 3 months,” another said.

“Caitlin Clark can make the money offered by Unrivaled easily with these speaking events. Unrivaled needs her more than she needs them,” another added.

Caitlin Clark talks about inspiring the youth

Caitlin Clark has played a major role in boosting the popularity and viewership of the WNBA and women’s basketball. In her rookie year with the Indiana Fever, she shattered multiple scoring and shooting records and was named Rookie of the Year.

Speaking at the LPGA Women's Leadership Summit, Clark reflected on the impact of her platform on young athletes.

"I would say, the young girls that are at our games screaming and having the time of their lives, and you go up to them and they start crying. It's cute, but also I was just in their shoes,” she said (per SI).

“You know, however many years ago, I was begging my dad or my mom to take me to whatever sporting event it was. And I was screaming that I wanted to meet the players... because it was so impactful. I wanted to be who they were.”

Caitlin Clark is in her first offseason as a professional athlete.

