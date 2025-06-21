"Keep posting the truth Christine": WNBA fans explode as Cheryl Reeve deletes Caitlin Clark tweets and labels Christine Brennan's writing 'fiction'

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve has built a reputation for her blunt, no-nonsense style when speaking to the media. Over the past year, she has drawn increased attention from USA Today columnist Christine Brennan, especially amid Caitlin Clark's arrival in the WNBA and the tension surrounding Reeve’s role with Team USA.
Brennan has suggested that Reeve was involved in the decision to leave Clark off the 2024 Paris Olympics roster, and her reporting has repeatedly highlighted instances where Reeve or a spokesperson declined to comment, as well as instances where Reeve mentioned Clark in the context of broader WNBA concerns. Reeve, who serves as head coach of the U.S. women’s national team, has since deleted tweets that referenced Clark.
Fans on X took sides as the friction between Brennan and Reeve recently escalated, with both taking jabs during media appearances — Brennan criticizing Reeve for “bad behavior,” and Reeve responding by labeling Brennan’s reporting as “fiction.”
Here's what fans had to say.
What Christine Brennan and Cheryl Reeve recently said about each other
Christine Brennan’s critiques of Cheryl Reeve have included multiple X posts from 2024, where she cited Clark as a reason certain WNBA games — particularly Indiana Fever matchups — were prioritized for streaming over others, including the Lynx.
Appearing on “The Adam Gold Show” on June 16, Brennan said:
"Just stunningly bad behavior by Cheryl Reeve, tweeting at and about Caitlin Clark, kind of blaming her for not having Minnesota Lynx games on TV, but only Caitlin games on TV," Brennan said (per Sports Illustrated).
"How is (Reeve's behavior) okay with the Olympic and Paralympic Committee and USA basketball, that its coach is actively tweeting and going on social media about someone who is in the selection pool? I mean, that alone should have been immediately nipped in the bud, never was, by the leadership of those organizations.”
Reeve responded on Thursday during an appearance on FanDuel’s “Golic & Golic,” defending her comments and saying they were aimed at league promotion, not Clark specifically.
"What (Brennan) wrote is fiction,” Reeve said (per Sports Illustrated). “And if she were paying attention, one of the things I have done for years is hold the league accountable for their missteps, mishaps, their lack of representation of all teams.”
"So that particular situation had nothing to do with Caitlin Clark. It had everything to do with a WNBA social media post that promoted one preseason game and not all preseason games. And so I simply said that, by the way, the Minnesota Lynx are playing the Chicago Sky," Reeve added.
She added that Brennan had misunderstood the context and quipped that she’s now “Christine Brennan’s villain.”
Cheryl Reeve's Lynx will get their first on-court shot at Clark and the Fever in the 2025 Commissioner’s Cup Final, tipping off July 1 at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center in Minnesota.