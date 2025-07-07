"Kels and AB are on my team" - Caitlin Clark drops major hints on drafting her WNBA All-Star team as East captain

The Indiana Fever have three All-Stars this season: Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. Clark, the top vote-getter, was also named a captain for the WNBA All-Star draft, and she will have a chance to select Boston and Mitchell on her team.

On Monday, Clark expressed her goal of having both her Fever teammates as part of Team Clark. Fieldhouse Files' Scott Agness shared a clip of Clark's remarks on X.

"I think there's a high chance that Kels and AB are on my team," Clark said. "I'll do everything I can. I might trade the rest of my team for those two. I'm excited. I think it will be fun and that's what the All-Star Game is really about. Just getting the fans something to cheer about."

Per Agness, the Fever hosted an open practice session on Monday in front of season-ticket holders. Clark, who missed the last five games due to a groin injury, participated in a 5-on-5 scrimmage.

Clark received the most fan votes with a record 1,293,526 votes. The second highest vote-getter, Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier, will serve as the other team captain. Clark and Collier will choose among the eight remaining starters and fill out their rosters from the pool of 12 reserves.

ESPN will broadcast the All-Star draft during "WNBA Countdown" on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The All-Star Game will be on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Caitlin Clark comments on huge billboard in Indianapolis: "Love it here"

With Indiana being the home of this year's All-Star weekend festivities, superstar Caitlin Clark will surely be one of the top attractions. Over the weekend, sportswear giant Nike erected a huge billboard at the side of J.W. Marriott Indianapolis, which showed Clark shooting with the caption: "From Downtown In My Town."

During the Fever's open practice session on Monday, Clark was asked about the massive billboard, and explained how Indiana has been home.

"I'm from the Midwest, so this was one of the top places I wanted to come out of college." Clark said. "And I feel like the adjustments have been very easy, and our fans have been amazing and I have amazing teammates. So, I certainly love it here and hopefully I can play here for a few more years."

Caitlin Clark has reportedly signed an eight-year, $28 million deal with Nike in April 2024. According to The Athletic and The Wall Street Journal, the deal included Clark's signature shoe and was the richest sponsorship contract for a women’s basketball player.

