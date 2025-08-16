  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • "Kelsey Mitchell 1st option hoops ain't taking any team to the playoffs": Fever fans shred $249,244 star's no-show in another Caitlin Clark-less loss 

"Kelsey Mitchell 1st option hoops ain't taking any team to the playoffs": Fever fans shred $249,244 star's no-show in another Caitlin Clark-less loss 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 16, 2025 02:27 GMT
Fever fans shred $249,244 star
Fever fans shred $249,244 star's no-show in another loss without Caitlin Clark (Image Source: IMAGN)

Kelsey Mitchell had a forgettable outing in Friday's 88-84 loss to the Washington Mystics as the Indiana Fever failed to win without Caitlin Clark again. The superstar point guard remains sidelined without a timetable, citing a right groin injury. The Fever were on a roll post the All-Star break, winning five out of six games.

Ad

However, since a 100-91 loss to the LA Sparks on Aug. 5, the Fever have slumped to a 1-4 record. The winning run had many of Clark's detractors amped as they suggested the Fever may not need her as much as people think. Meanwhile, most even said that Mitchell, who re-signed on a $249,244 contract last offseason, was their best player.

However, a 14-point game against the Mystics while shooting 6 of 19 put Mitchell in the Fever fan base's firing line. Her two-point fourth quarter on 1 of 7 shooting, in particular, was one of the major reasons why the fans turned on her. Mitchell also went for a layup and missed with 14.5 seconds left, and the Fever trailing by three.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's how they reacted to Mitchell's outing after the close loss:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications