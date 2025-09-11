Kelsey Mitchell Contract Amendment: Indiana Fever splash $20,000 on Caitlin Clark's backcourt partner as reward for sustained greatness

During the offseason, the Indiana Fever signed Kelsey Mitchell to the qualifying offer to retain her through the 2025 season. Following another strong campaign from the star guard, the team has decided to hand her another noteworthy payout. Since being drafted second overall in 2018, Mitchell has grown into a pillar of the organization for the Fever. Even with the addition of Caitlin Clark, she's still steadily improved with each passing year in the WNBA. With Clark missing most of this season due to injury, Mitchell took it upon herself to lead the charge for Indiana. This resulted in her posting a career-high 20.2 points to go along with 1.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Earlier this week, reports emerged of the Fever amending Kelsey Mitchell's contract for this season. She is set to make an extra $20,000 as part of the time-off bonus. Richard Cohen @RichardCohen1LINKConfirmed time-off bonuses added by teams in recent days, using up remaining cap space. There may well be more to come. Max is $50,000 total per team. Kelsey Mitchell, Ind: $20,000 Alysha Clark, Wash: $15,000 Emily Engstler, Wash: $15,000 Sug Sutton, Wash: $15,000 #WNBAWNBA teams can spend $50,000 a year in this fashion as an incentive to limit their players playing competitively overseas in the offseason.Scott Agness @ScottAgnessLINKThe Indiana Fever amended guard Kelsey Mitchell’s contract to add a time-off bonus. WNBA teams can spend up to $50,000 (counts against the cap) to encourage players to limit offseason play. Mitchell has played in every game the last three seasons and is having a career year.With this bonus, Mitchell's salary for 2025 will reach just under $300,000. However, she is still going to hit the free-agent market this upcoming offseason. After finishing in sixth place in the standings, Mitchell is now tasked with carrying the Fever's offense in the postseason. Kelsey Mitchell makes history in contract year Aside from needing to step up in Caitlin Clark's absence, Kelsey Mitchell had a lot riding on playing well in 2025. With her free agency looming, she showcased how valuable a talent she is. In the midst of her career year, Mitchell etched her name in the WNBA history books. This season, she became the first player to record at least 850 points and 150 assists. FeverStats @FeverStatsLINKKelsey Mitchell becomes the first guard in WNBA history to have a season recording: 850+ PTS 150+ ASTMitchell also made franchise history with her offensive production, setting a new single-season points per game record. When it comes to their offseason plans, the Fever should have retaining Mitchell as a top priority. Alongside Clark, she is capable of being a leader for Indiana on and off the court as they look to compete for a championship moving forward. Coming off a career year, the Fever will need to come with a sizable offer for Mitchell in free agency. Seeing that she's been one of the top guards in the league this year, she is going to command top dollar. Based on the fact that she's managed to make improvements each year in the pros, giving Mitchell a lucrative long-term deal should be a no-brainer for the Fever.