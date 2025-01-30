Kelsey Mitchell makes her feelings clear about coach Stephanie White after re-signing with Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever

After a couple of months of uncertainty, Kelsey Mitchell finally decided to re-sign with the Indiana Fever, agreeing to a one-year supermax deal with the team. This means that Mitchell will be renewing her backcourt partnership with Caitlin Clark, as well as soaking in the knowledge of a new head coach.

During the second quarter of Wednesday's Detroit Pistons-Indiana Pacers game, Pacers reporter Jeremiah Johnson caught up with the two-time WNBA All-Star, who shared her thoughts on playing for new Fever coach Stephanie White:

"Anybody that knows Stephanie White, knows how good she is with the Xs and Os," Mitchell told Johnson. "She's gonna put us in a good position to make plays."

Mitchell, Clark and Aliyah Boston headline the latest generation of Fever players to be coached by White. From 2011 to 2014, White — who hails from West Lebanon, Indiana — sat on the Fever bench as an assistant coach. She took on the role of Fever head coach in 2015 and 2016, mentoring the likes of Tamika Catchings, Shenise Johnson and Marissa Coleman.

Clark's arrival in Indiana last season coincided with the early stages of Mitchell's prime years, making for a formidable backcourt tandem. Both guards averaged an identical 19.2 points per game while contributing in other departments, such as playmaking and floor spacing, to help lead the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016.

As enthusiastic as she is to play for White, Mitchell also expressed her excitement to run it back with her talented teammates:

"To come back and play with people like Caitlin and Aliyah — our group here is just really, really fun for me, and I don't want to miss out on that," Mitchell said in her interview with Johnson.

Caitlin Clark welcomes back Kelsey Mitchell to the Indiana Fever in a special way

To show how much they appreciated Mitchell's decision to return, Pacers Sports & Entertainment — the corporate entity that backs the Pacers and the Fever — extended a warm gesture that involved Clark:

"Pacers Sports & Entertainment employees lined the Ascension St. Vincent Entry Pavilion to welcome Kelsey Mitchell back after she re-signed today," the Fever organization posted on its official X account.

Standing in that crowd of supporters was Clark, who gave Mitchell an appreciative hug. For at least one more season in the WNBA, the Clark-Mitchell combination will proudly represent Indiana.

