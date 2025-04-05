Kelsey Mitchell shares emotional stories of her own while praising Sienna Betts joining sister Lauren Betts at UCLA

Before the UCLA Bruins vs. UConn Huskies Final Four game on Friday, Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell shared her thoughts on Sienna Betts joining her sister Lauren at UCLA next year. The former won the McDonald's All-American Game MVP on Monday night, prompting a lot of discussion on her partnership with her sister in college.

Ad

During an appearance on the "Sports Are Fun!" show, Mitchell was asked about her thoughts on the sisters reuniting in college, especially since she has had the experience of playing with her sister as well at Ohio State.

The Fever guard seemed excited to see the Betts sisters pair up for UCLA. She went on to recount some of her experiences playing with her twin sister, Chelsea Mitchell.

"So, obviously shout out to them for that", she said (44:40 timestamp). "But from a sister perspective, it's actually been a very unique experience for me because my sister wasn't fortunate enough to end up finishing because she tore her ACL twice, and so when she tore it the second time, she kind of was like on a support system side."

Ad

Trending

"So she ended up being my voice in my ear for a lot of stuff that I wasn't able to recognize and see."

Ad

Speaking further about the Betts sisters, Mitchell said they will have to lean more on each other now as they will cultivate a stronger bond on the court. She admitted that having a sister out there to support you helps in a lot of ways.

The two-time WNBA star revealed that her twin sister is still her support system, helping her always to do better on and off the court.

Mitchell was a standout point guard for the Ohio State Buckeyes. She became the first women's basketball player in the program's history to win the All-American honors four times and was named Big Ten Player of the Year three times.

Ad

In addition to that, the 29-year-old holds the record for the highest points scored (3,402) at the program and was recognized by the school for her achievements in 2023 with a Hall of Fame induction. After completing her college career in 2018, Mitchell was eventually drafted No. 2 overall by Indiana in the WNBA draft that year.

Chelsea Mitchell, however, didn't see her career progress to the pros after her injuries severely impacted her output in college.

Ad

Stephanie White was pleased to have Kelsey Mitchell back on the Indiana Fever roster

At the end of the 2024 season, Kelsey Mitchell entered free agency and quickly became the subject of trade speculations. However, the Fever moved quickly to re-sign her to a new deal, and new head coach Stephanie White was pleased to have her back, describing the move as "priority number one".

Ad

Expand Tweet

Mitchell and the Indiana Fever will look to have a better season in 2025 compared to their last one, especially after the addition of new stars in the team, like DeWanna Bonner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA writer & analyst for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball. His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and uses his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism, especially in basketball.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More