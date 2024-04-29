Kelsey Plum and A'Ja Wilson hail former Aces legendary teammate Candace Parker as "The GOAT"

Candace Parker has called it a career in the WNBA after 16 seasons. "Ace" posted on Instagram that she would be retiring due to “a foot that isn’t cooperating.” She rides into the sunset with a resume many are calling the greatest in women’s basketball.

Parker took the league by storm after coming out of the University of Tennessee. She didn't just become the best rookie. She became the best in the entire league despite being a first-year player. The former Defensive Player of the Year winner won her third championship in her only season with the Las Vegas Aces last year.

When news came out of Candace Parker’s retirement, Aces stars A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum promptly released statements. Wilson declared:

“She will forever be my GOAT.”

Expand Tweet

Plum stayed on the same theme:

“There’s really no one like her, and I don’t think there will ever be anyone like that (again). … She’s just a GOAT.”

Expand Tweet

Candance Parker played with A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum just 18 times for the Aces. But Parker’s influence had long been part of both players’ careers despite their short stint together.

Wilson has said on several occasions that she patterned her game after the three-time WNBA champ. Plum has been raving about the iconic star’s work ethic, dedication and resilience since playing with her.

The Aces have proven that they can win without Candace Parker

Candace Parker underwent a season-ending foot surgery and missed the Las Vegas Aces’ 2023 playoff run.

Some analysts thought that the defending champs were the slight underdogs without her on the roster. But A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and their teammates romped to the championship with Parker playing the role of a cheerleader.

Parker may be gone but is leaving the Aces in great hands. Wilson’s greatness is a story that continues to unfold in the WNBA. Like “Ace,” she is a Rookie of the Year winner, a two-time MVP and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year winner.

It’s almost too good to be true that they played together before Parker called it a career. Wilson and her teammates were all the better for it and were thankful for that opportunity.

A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum considered Candace Parker “The GOAT,” but Las Vegas is in their hands now. They will try to use everything they have learned from her to win the WNBA championship for the third straight time.

Also Read: "Your impact on the game will last forever" - Dwyane Wade & other NBA players share admiration for Candace Parker