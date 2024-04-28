"Your impact on the game will last forever" - Dwyane Wade & other NBA players share admiration for Candace Parker

Candace Parker, originally selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2008 WNBA Draft by the LA Sparks, has established an incredible legacy for herself. Following Parker's retirement announcement on Sunday, several NBA players, such as Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, shared their admiration for her incredible career.

She played 13 seasons with the LA Sparks, two with the Chicago Sky and one with the Las Vegas Aces, winning a championship with each. Regarded as one of the greatest power forwards in league history, Parker finished with three WNBA championships, two league MVP awards and one Finals MVP and made the All-WNBA first team seven times.

"My GOAT @Candace_Parker," Wade wrote. "Enjoy your retirement! Your impact on the game will last forever.

Meanwhile, former Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard shared a throwback image with Candace Parker and a hilarious video from when they were still young players.

Additionally, three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford commended the legacy that Parker left for the game of basketball.

"Very few push the game forward," Crawford posted. "You did that. Iconic. A true one of one."

Legendary Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas also congratulated Parker for the career she's had.

"The best to ever do it," Thomas posted, "let it be known, @Candace_Parker legendary career!"

For everything that Candace Parker has accomplished in the WNBA, she has garnered immense respect and admiration from several NBA players, who are all aware of what she means to the game.

Despite her final season being hampered by a foot fracture, she was able to secure a third championship courtesy of the Las Vegas Aces' dominant 2023 postseason run.

Candace Parker's statement on retirement from the WNBA

Before the 2024 WNBA season commences on May, 14, Candace Parker wanted to let the league and the fans know that she won't be returning for her 17th season after a historic career.

The legendary Sparks forward announced her retirement on her Instagram page.

"I'm retiring," Parker said. "I promised I'd never cheat the game & that I'd leave it in a better place than I came into it. The competitor in me always wants one more, but it's time. My heart and body knew, but I needed to give my mind time to accept it. I always wanted to walk off the court with no parade or tour, just privately with the ones I love."

The Instagram post also included an old picture of a young Candace Parker holding a basketball in her hands.

There's no denying the passion that was evident in how Parker played the game, where she often showcased her competitive nature through and through.

Parker averaged 16.0 points (47.9% shooting, including 33.3% from 3-point range), 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.