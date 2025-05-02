Kelsey Plum left in stitches over 'wild' Caitlin Clark comparison in unique battle

Caitlin Clark has established herself as one of the best point guards in the league, dominating the 2024 WNBA season with her long-range shooting and playmaking. However, one media outlet sparked a light-hearted debate by claiming that Kelsey Plum had the edge over the Indiana Fever star in one quirky category. The playful comparison left Plum in stitches.

The “Sports Are Fun!” podcast panel claimed that Plum would defeat Clark in a “t-shirt throwing contest” between the two, based on her iconic moment from the 2017 NBA playoffs game.

“Kelsey Plum has a cannon,” a panel member said.

“That’s an old video too. She’s only gotten stronger since then. She’s put on at least 10, 15 pounds of muscle. Kelsey Plum’s arms are yacked. Caitlin Clark – she’s putting in her arm workout, don’t get us wrong. She’s looking a lot better now on her arms, like really getting beefier. But like Kelsey Plum has years on her with this,” another member added.

The video instantly went viral on social media, garnering thousands of likes in no time. Plum also stumbled upon the post and couldn’t resist chiming in.

“Lmaoooooo this is wild,” Plum commented.

The debate was sparked by a recent viral clip of Caitlin Clark during Game 2 of the Indiana Pacers’ first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Members of the Fever were invited onto the court during the second quarter to toss souvenirs into the stands. Cameras captured Clark launching the t-shirt deep in the stands.

Kelsey Plum clapped back at a Caitlin Clark fan

Kelsey Plum has often spoken positively about Caitlin Clark, praising the latter since her rise in college basketball and later in the WNBA. Despite being compared, there is no bad blood between the two. However, Plum recently locked horns with one of her fans.

Almost eight months after the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game, a clip of Plum applying intense full-court pressure on Clark went viral on social media. User @nosyone4 criticized Plum, suggesting that the suffocating defense was unnecessary considering the inconsequential nature of the exhibition game.

Choosing not to tolerate the hate, Plum clapped back with a stern reply.

“Dawg could have been CC, could have been my grandma. coaches made me pick up full court and deny the ball back, I tried (btw if you watched the Olympics/ world championships, when you play team USA, this is the style) k leave me alone bye,” Plum responded to the tweet.

During the previous regular season, the guards faced off four times, with Plum's side winning all of them. She also outscored Clark by nearly 7.0 points per game (20.3 to 13.8). However, the then-rookie outperformed in other areas, with more rebounds, assists and steals.

