Kelsey Plum sends heartfelt message to Georgia Amoore after devastating ACL injury

Reacting to the news of Georgia Amoore's ACL injury ahead of her WNBA debut, Kelsey Plum sent a heartfelt message to the Washington Mystics rookie. Plum took to Instagram to share a snap of the two training together and coupled it with a message:

"She will be back better than ever @georgiaamoore 🤞🏼❤️" Plum captioned her IG story.

Georgia Amoore suffered the right ACL injury during the Mystics' practice session on Thursday and is sidelined indefinitely. This came just three days before the sixth overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft was set to make her debut in their preseason game against the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

Amoore was previously a part of Kelsey Plum's 2025 DAWG Class, in which she trained with the veteran star last month. The class is essentially Plum's selection of standout women's college players who display the same "Dawg" mentality on the court that she prides herself on.

While Georgia Amoore will not make her WNBA debut anytime soon, Kelsey Plum is set to make her debut for the LA Sparks in the upcoming season.

Kelsey Plum reveals why she left Aces for Sparks

Kelsey Plum's departure from the Las Vegas Aces to the LA Sparks was one of the biggest moves ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. After playing six seasons with the Aces and winning back-to-back championships, Plum was traded to the Sparks in a blockbuster three-team deal including the Seattle Storm.

Though it was a trade instead of a free agency signing, the three-time WNBA All-Star seemed to have a say in which franchise she would get traded to. In a recent article from the Los Angeles Times, Plum revealed her reason for joining the Sparks.

"With all due respect, we finished last last year, so everything that we did last year was thrown out the window," Plum said of the Sparks. "I was brought here for a reason.

"It’s the turn of a new leaf in a lot of different ways, in leadership and investment in the franchise. That’s why I decided to come here."

The LA Sparks are coming off their worst season ever, finishing last in the league with an 8-32 record. The addition of Kelsey Plum to the roster could help them turn over a new leaf in the upcoming season.

Plum is a talented scorer and facilitator and adds a winning mentality to the team. With Cameron Brink also expected to be back in action, the seven-year veteran could fuel the Sparks' revival and help them snap their four-year playoff drought.

