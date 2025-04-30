WNBA fans depressed as lottery pick Georgia Amoore tears ACL before rookie campaign: "WNBA has to fix the scheduling of the offseason"

Georgia Amoore was one of the three rookies that the Washington Mystics selected in the first six picks of the 2025 WNBA Draft. Washington navigated through the lottery well, picking up talent that they hope will help accelerate their rebuild. Unfortunately, they will have to wait until next season to see all of their 2025 rookies play on the court thanks to a season-ending injury for Amoore.

The young point guard earned her selection in the lottery after excelling in her final season with the Kentucky Wildcats. She steadily improved as a scorer and distributor throughout her collegiate career, averaging 19.6 points per game in her final season.

Georgia Amoore tore her ACL during an offseason practice with the Mystics, one of her first with the team. Instead of proving herself and getting acclimated to the WNBA, Amoore will ride the bench and be forced to watch as she recovers. WNBA fans voiced their dismay at the injury, with one going as far as to suggest that the league adjust its scheduling to help rookies in the offseason.

"Noooooooo so many injuries before the season starts," commented one fan.

"NOOOOOOOOO," was all another could say.

Some Mystics fans expressed disappointment that they won't be able to see Georgia Amoore make her WNBA debut for a year.

"please tell me this isnt real, i was so excited to watch her this season" one fan said, refusing to believe the news.

"Noooooooo wow get back healthy Georgia," another commented.

"Omg… i was looking forward to watching her play. Speedy recovery Georgia," another fan said, wishing Amoore well.

How can the Mystics recover from losing Georgia Amoore for the season?

Georgia Amoore's resilience will be tested as she faces a long road back to the WNBA floor. However, the Washington Mystics need to adjust quickly to life without their rookie point guard. The injury hurts even more after the team traded away Ariel Atkins to the Chicago Sky to clear the way for her and Sonia Citron.

Julie Vanloo is the likely replacement for Amoore this season, unless the team makes a move to bring in another veteran guard to play alongside their young stars. Until then, Citron and Brittney Sykes will carry even more responsibility on the offensive end of the floor.

The Mystics hope that they are nearing the end of what has been a long rebuild for the team. They finished one game short of a playoff berth and walked away from the WNBA Draft with three first round picks. However, they'll have to wait another season to see if their team of young players can reach their potential.

