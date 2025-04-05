"Can't wait to see you in the W": Fans react as Sonia Citron posts heartfelt message ahead of WNBA Draft

Sonia Citron is one of the top prospects in this year's WNBA draft class, but she took a moment on Saturday to reflect on her time in college at Notre Dame. She, along with fellow Fighting Irish stars Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles led the team to a dominant season before falling to Hailey Van Lith and TCU in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Sonia Citron spent her entire collegiate basketball career with Notre Dame, steadily improving her skills while in the program under head coach Niele Ivey. Citron thanked Ivery and others in her X post, saying that they helped to form her into the person and player that she is today.

"Being a part of this program has been a dream come true, and I’m so thankful for every moment...The culture Coach Ivey created helped mold me into the woman I am today, and goes far beyond the basketball court. Her passion, her energy, and the genuine love that she has for her players is something I cherish. She leads with heart, and it’s something I will always admire and carry with me," said Citron about the Notre Dame program. "Thank you to my Notre Dame family. You will always have a special place in my heart."

After a successful college career, the next step for Sonia Citron is the WNBA. Now that her former teammate Olivia Miles has chosen to forego the WNBA draft and enter the transfer portal, Citron finds herself even higher on the draft boards. The 6-foot-1 guard is expected to be a top-five pick in April's draft, with many teams drafting at the top of the first round interested in her.

Fans have expressed excitement about Sonia Citron's eventual entry into the WNBA, with one fan saying that they are ready to see what she can do at the next level.

"love you soni, wishing the best on your wnba journey," commented one fan.

"are we declaring for the draft?" asked another, awaiting her official announcement.

"Good luck in the W," offered another.

"Thank you for a great four years Sonia good luck in the upcoming WNBA draft look forward to seeing you play in the WNBA hopefully you'll end up in Chicago with the sky," said one Notre Dame fan.

"You were my favorite part of watching ND. Can’t wait to see you play in the WNBA," said another fan.

Which teams are likely to draft Sonia Citron?

With Flau'jae Johnson and Olivia Miles already deciding to pass on entering the WNBA in favor of staying in school and taking advantage of the lucrative name, image and likeness(NIL) opportunities, the prospect pool for this year's draft is still in a state of flux. Sonia Citron's eligibility is up, and her reflective X post makes it seem unlikely that she would have stayed in school even if she could.

If she does officially declare for the draft, she will be one of the first names called after UConn's Paige Bueckers is picked first overall by the Dallas Wings, as many expect her to be. The top two picks in this year's draft seem to be in stone, with USC's Kiki Iriafen taking Miles' spot as the anticipated second overall pick to the Seattle Storm.

The Washington Mystics have the third and fourth picks in the draft, and they are expected to be the team that takes Sonia Citron, potentially pairing her with another top rookie in players like Dominique Malonga or LSU's Aneesah Morrow. Regardless of where she goes, Citron's efficient shooting ability and talent should transfer well into the pros.

