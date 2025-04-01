Kelsey Plum sends strong message to Jada Williams as former 5-star recruit visits Iowa State after transfer portal

After being part of a blockbuster trade this offseason, Kelsey Plum is gearing up for a fresh start in her career. Before she embarks on this new journey, she sent some words of advice to a young prospect on the rise.

As the college season comes to a close, countless athletes across the nation are making choices regarding draft status and transferring. Among those who will be on the move is Jada Williams. Following two seasons at Arizona, the former five-star recruit is on the move.

Among the potential landing spots for Williams is Iowa State. On Monday, she posted a series of photos on Instagram in the team's uniform. Kelsey Plum popped up in the comment section with a stern goal. The one thing she is looking for moving forward is for Williams to be a better three-point shooter.

"Just shoot a better percentage from three, that's all I care about"

Williams, a 5-foot-6 guard, took a step forward in her development during her sophomore season. Across 30 games, she averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals. Three-point shooting is arguably the weakest facet of Williams' game, converting just 29.2% of her attempts this season.

As someone who understands what it takes to succeed at the next level, Plum is encouraging Williams to become a more all-around talent offensively.

Kelsey Plum reacts to viral defense clip on Caitlin Clark from WNBA All-Star Game

Aside from being one of the top guards in the WNBA, Kelsey Plum has a rather strong presence on social media. Last week, she sounded off on critics as a viral clip of her and Caitlin Clark started to spread again.

In the midst of her historic rookie campaign, Clark found herself on the WNBA All-Star team. With it being an Olympic year, the league decided to switch up the format. One team composed of All-Stars took on the women selected to compete for Team USA in the Paris Olympics.

Kelsey Plum, competing for Team USA, found herself matched up on Clark during the game. She ended up guarding the Indiana Fever star full-court, which led to some backlash from fans.

As people continued to pour in online, Plum decided to set the record straight. She simply stated she was following her coach's game plan and it had nothing to do with the fact that it was Clark.

"Dawg could have been CC, could have been my grandma. coaches made me pick up full court and deny the ball back, I tried btw if you watched the Olympics/ world championships, when you play team USA, this is the style) k leave me alone bye"

Not long after All-Star festivities, Plum traveled to Paris and secured the first Olympic gold medal of her career.

