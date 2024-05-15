Kelsey Plum strikes a chord with WNBA fans after launching her own exclusive cigar: "Doing it for the culture"

Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum isn't only making moves on the court but also winning off the same. The veteran guard has starred in iconic moments during their last two WNBA championship celebrations and it's time to cash in on that.

Front Office Sports reported that Plum is launching her own exclusive cigar with Kingsmaker. The product is coming this summer and fans already had some things to say about it.

Expand Tweet

Knowing that she's earned a notable reputation thanks to her championship celebrations with cigars, this can be a terrific move for Plum. Plenty of fans reacted to the news, with the majority praising the decision.

"Kelsey Plum stays doing it for the culture," one fan said.

"Winning on and off the court," another fan said.

"While I'm not a smoker, I do think this is very cool," somebody wrote.

Another fan claimed they'll be buying those cigars when they're out this summer.

Expand Tweet

Another fan noted this is important for Kelsey Plum's brand.

Expand Tweet

WNBA players are seeing how their careers are getting bigger on and off the court. Plenty of new fans want to know what these women do on the court to bring more support to the competition.

The addition of young faces like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese has helped the WNBA cause. Moreover, established stars like Plum making this type of move and A'ja Wilson getting a shoe deal with Nike helps a lot too.

Kelsey Plum and Aces look to have a reason to celebrate with new cigars this season

The Las Vegas Aces started their WNBA three-peat journey and Kelsey Plum did it in big fashion, using an outfit that turned a lot of heads. Many fans reacted to her clothes, praising her choice.

At the same time, the Aces received their 2023 WNBA championship rings. A'ja Wilson, Plum and the rest of the team got more jewelry to collect after winning the 2022 title.

Now they're back at work, ready to land another title. The job won't be easy but the Aces remain the team to beat in the WNBA.