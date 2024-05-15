"Looking like a WWE superstar" - WNBA fans react to Kelsey Plum's pre-game outfit ahead of WNBA season opener 

Las Vegas superstar point guard Kelsey Plum impressed WNBA fans with her pre-game outfit ahead of their season opener against the Phoenix Mercury at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday. The two-time WNBA champion was seen in all-black leather pants and a sleeves leather tank top.

Black shoes, a pair of black shades and a black handbag completed the attire as he walked in with quite the swagger. That had fans sharing their two cents on the guard.

One of them believed that Plum looked like a WWE superstar:

"Kelsey looking like a WWE superstar"

Expand Tweet

More reactions followed:

@3onEllis had a John Cena comparison:

"Kelsey Plum got that John Cena Chin"

@jbondwagon wrote:

"Kelsey Plum 😍"

Another fan @akikachukwO remarked:

"Absolutely stunning"

A fan said Plum was back after filming the latest Matrix movie. @theghostofgeert wrote:

"Kelsey just got back from filming some scenes in the new Matrix movie"

@80sbabyATL made a Blade reference.

"Kelsey with the Blade kit"

Plum had an impact on the floor as well, scoring 19 points, three rebounds and five assists as the Aces won the first game of the season 89-80. A'ja Wilson led Las Vegas with 30 points and 13 rebounds.

Kelsey Plum gets candid about her offseason after filing for divorce from Darren Waller

Kelsey Plum was candid when she described the offseason as "tough" in her first public interview since news of her divorce from New York Giants tight end Darren Waller broke last month.

In an interview with FOX 5 Vegas on Friday, Plum explained that the challenges she faced in the offseason, helped strengthen her both on and off the hardwood.

"The offseason has been tough for me. I mean, I’m sure everyone knows – it’s pretty public. But, for me, I’m super grateful. I think my faith has grown tremendously and, not just that, but I know who I am. You kind of get refined by fire.

"I’m excited about this season. I’m excited about Las Vegas — trying to run it back again — and I know that our fans are with us. I know this organization is with us. I know that our team is as tight as it's ever been."

Online records in Clark County confirmed that the star couple filed for divorce on Apr. 23 earlier this year. Waller, who plied his trade for the Las Vegas Raiders at the time, and Plum married on March 4, 2023. A few days later, he was traded to the NY Giants.

As for the guard, she had a strong start to her WNBA career, winning championships with the Aces in two consecutive seasons. Up next, Kelsey Plum and the Aces face the LA Sparks on Saturday (May 18) at home.

They play two more games at home and later play their first away game against the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday (May. 29).