Kamilla Cardoso, Kevin Durant and others reacted to Ta'niya Latson joining the USC Gamecocks shortly after entering the transfer protocol. On Tuesday, the new USC guard used her social media handle to share the update.

From her freshman year to her junior year, Latson played with the Florida State Seminoles. However, after exiting the NCAA 2025 season in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament, she made the announcement to enter the transfer protocol.

She posted a picture of herself in the Gamecocks jersey on her Instagram post.

"Feelin’ cocky! 🐔❤️," she wrote in the caption.

The Gamecocks made it to the NCAA championship game despite lacking a big star on the roster. However, they fell to Paige Bueckers and UConn. Ta'niya Latson has been one of the best players in collegiate basketball and her addition to the Gamecocks could prove to be massive for both USC and her.

The big move was acknowledged by some big names from the basketball world, including Kevin Durant. The Phoenix Suns star had a one-word reaction to the news.

"Toughhh," KD wrote in the comments.

Portland Trail Blazers player Scoot Henderson also reacted with a warning message.

"Uh oh," he wrote.

"Westlake reunion," wrote NBA G-League player Quincy Olivari.

Comments on the post

Former USC player and WNBA star Kamilla Cardoso was hyped up about the move.

"yeeerrrrr ❤️🔥," she commented.

Kamilla Cardoso's USC coach Dawn Staley playfully threatens Sky coach Tyler Marsh regarding her development

Dawn Staley played a significant part in Kamilla Cardoso's development when she transferred to USC from Syracuse. Cardoso eventually led the Gamecocks to two NCAA championships, in 2022 and 2024. She also won the NCAA Tournament MOP in 2024.

However, in her rookie year, Cardoso's dominance didn't come to full fruition with the Sky, despite her big potential. But Dawn Staley has expectations from the Sky's coaching staff for the upcoming season.

The Chicago Sky fired their coach from 2024, Teresa Weatherspoon, after a disappointing season. In November last year, the team announced that it was hiring Tyler Marsh as the team's new coach.

During an appearance on Las Vegas Aces Courtside Conversations in November, Staley playfully threatened that if Cardoso doesn't develop into a great WNBA player with the Sky, she was going to blame Marsh, who was also present during the conversation.

"If Kamilla Cardoso doesn't develop, we gon' blame Tyler," she playfully said.

However, Staley also added that Cardoso not developing into a great WNBA player was "doubtful."

In her rookie season, Kamilla Cardoso averaged 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in just over 27 minutes.

