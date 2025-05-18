The Caitlin Clark frenzy is back as the Indiana Fever began the 2025 WNBA season with a 93-58 victory against the Chicago Sky on Saturday. While Clark and the Fever have already generated significant buzz after their offseason roster upgrade, Kevin Durant seems to be looking past them on to other teams.

Earlier today, Durant responded to a fan who had asked him to list the WNBA teams he would be watching out for this season. In his response, KD named:

“Seattle, Phoenix, sparks and mystics”

The Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is known for his active and engaging social media presence. He directly interacts with fans, responding to their questions and comments, and isn't afraid to express his opinions.

However, it's a little surprising that KD isn't hyped about the most popular team in the W, especially now that they are legitimate contenders after adding the likes of Sophie Cunningham and DeWanna Bonner.

Despite Durant’s snub, Caitlin Clark started her sophomore campaign with a historic triple-double of 20 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds, alongside four blocks and two steals.

This impressive performance made her the first WNBA player to achieve at least 20 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds and four blocks in a single game.

The Fever's supporting cast also played a crucial role. Aliyah Boston recorded 19 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks, while Natasha Howard chipped in with 15 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Caitlin Clark to pay for teammate Aliyah Boston's technical foul

Caitlin Clark committed a hard foul on Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese in the team's season opener. This sparked a tense moment on the court as Clark's action was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul. Her teammate Aliyah Boston received an offsetting technical foul after she stepped in to prevent the situation from escalating further.

After the game, Boston claimed that she wasn't aware that she had been given a technical foul until the postgame press conference. When Clark mentioned the $200 fine associated with technical fouls, Boston offered to cover half of the cost. But Clark assured her that she would cover the entire fine.

"I appreciate AB having my back, I guess," Clark said to reporters postgame. "I don't know what she did, I didn't see that. Have fun paying that fine... I got it for you, don't worry. It's real hefty."

Next for the Fever is a home game against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, May 20.

