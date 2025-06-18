Kevin Kelley calls out WNBA for targeting Caitlin Clark, cites 2 brutal incidents: "Crazy to not embrace her like golf did Tiger Woods"

Legendary high school football coach Kevin Kelley ripped the WNBA's treatment of Caitlin Clark, comparing it to Tiger Woods' treatment by his peers in golf. Tuesday's viral dust-up between Clark and Sun players Marina Mabrey, Jacy Sheldon and Tina Charles sparked Kelley's outrage.

The Sheridan High School coach berated the league after the referees didn't eject any of the Sun players despite hacking Clark, poking her in the eye, and shoving her to the floor. Here's what Kelley said:

"For those that DO NOT think the WNBA is AGAINST Caitlin Clark, here is proof. After getting fouled for three full secs & then hit in eye, player knocks her down HARD after all was stopped. NO EJECTION after every announcer said no chance not ejected. Crazy to not embrace her like golf did Tiger Woods."

He wrote this while tweeting a video recording of the incident:

The announcers at the game thought Marina Mabrey deserved an ejection. However, the refs issued everyone a technical foul except Sheldon, who was assessed a flagrant one.

The crew chief, Ashley Gloss, said Mabrey's contact against Clark did not "rise to a level" of an ejection, nor did it match the criteria for a flagrant two.

Kelley wasn't impressed with how things went down, prompting him to cite how Tiger Woods' peers in golf embraced him for his talent. Woods has been one of the most loved, appreciated, and respected players of all time in the sport.

Kelley feels the WNBA is not doing enough to support Caitlin Clark, and she deserves the same respect as Woods did.

Caitlin Clark keeps it simple after heated battle with Sun

Caitlin Clark didn't lean too much into the melee during the Sun-Fever game. The reigning Rookie of the Year reiterated that she's more inclined to play basketball than anything else after a reporter asked her if she gave the Sun players a "little extra something" to go at her in the second half by chirping at them following a made 3.

"I was just excited I made a shot," Clark said. "It was my first 3 of the second half."

The reporter also asked if Clark feels she needs to stand up for herself more after facing brutal physicality with back-to-back non-basketball plays. Here's what the Fever star said:

"No, I mean, at the end of the day, I'm here to play basketball. That's my job that's what I'm gonna do."

Clark wittily said the reviews on the fouls "took too long for her," and she wanted to get back to playing again immediately, despite the hits.

