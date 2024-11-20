Khloe Kardashian approves Angel Reese's pink outfit at WNBA Draft Lottery

Khloe Kardashian showed love to Angel Reese on Instagram when the Chicago Sky forward attended the WNBA draft lottery on Sunday. Donning a pink blazer dress, 'Bayou Barbie' tagged the Kardashian on Instagram.

In response to Reese's story where she was mentioned alongside her brand, Khloe responded with one word.

"Yesssssss," Khloe wrote along with three pink heart emojis.

Angel Reese poses at the WNBA Draft Lottery

This heartwarming interaction stemmed from Angel Reese donning a 'Good American' dress during lottery night. Founded in 2016 by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede, the brand champions clothing for women, by women and promotes body positivity.

Trending

As for the draft lottery on Nov. 17, the Dallas Wings secured the first pick of the 2025 WNBA draft, while Reese's team got the third pick.

Angel Reese denies $2-million net worth despite off-court success

During an appearance at Complex Con in Las Vegas on Sunday, Angel Reese sat with Speedy Morman and discussed multiple topics. One of the subjects explored was her reported $2-million net worth. While replying cryptically, Reese explained that the figure wasn't accurate.

"Way off," she said, and replied, "Yeah," when Morgan insinuated that the figure was inaccurate.

The Sky forward claimed that her WNBA salary wasn't much and didn't even cover her rent in Chicago. Her rookie salary was reported to be $73,439. However, the former LSU star will be playing in a new 3x3 league in January and will reportedly be earning six figures.

Furthermore, Reese has a deal with Hershey's "Reese's" candy while also endorsing many brands on her 'Unapologetically Angel' weekly podcast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback