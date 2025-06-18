"Kick Marina Mabrey outta the league" - Caitlin Clark fan Dave Portnoy unleashes scathing attack on Sun star over controversial shove

Dave Portnoy was among the biggest personalities to raise his concerns after Caitlin Clark was in the middle of a physical altercation during the Indiana Fever-Connecticut Sun clash.

The Barstool Sports founder didn’t mince words when asking the WNBA to take serious action against the Sun’s Marina Mabrey.

“Kick Marina Maybrey outta the league,” Portnoy wrote on X.

Portnoy’s tweet came shortly after he sent another stern message to the league.

“Imagine not kicking Marina Mabrey out after she assaults the face of the league? Just a common tech? Sick league @WNBA Also shouldn’t have been a tech on Caitlin since that girl got in her face after gouging her eyes,” he wrote.

The incident that took place during the third quarter of Tuesday's Commissioner’s Cup matchup. Connecticut’s Jacy Sheldon poked Caitlin Clark in the eye, prompting the latter to confront her. Marina Mabrey escalated the situation by shoving Clark to the ground.

Caitlin Clark leads the Fever to the Commissioner’s Cup finals

Despite the constant bickering with the Connecticut Sun, Caitlin Clark was able to stay locked in and get the job done. Clark recorded 20 points, including four 3-pointers, six assists and two steals.

The duo of Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard combined for 33 points, contributing in the 88-71 win.

Stephanie White’s team improves to a 6-5 record in the regular season. But more importantly, they now clinch a spot in the Commissioner’s Cup finals, set to face the qualifiers from the Western Conference, the Minnesota Lynx.

Caitlin Clark was understandably excited after leading her team one step closer to their goal of lifting the mid-season trophy.

Before their highly anticipated Commissioner’s Cup finale against the Lynx on July 1, the Fever will face five regular-season matchups.

Their upcoming three-game road trip kicks off in San Francisco against the Golden State Valkyries on June 19, followed by stops in Las Vegas and Seattle. After that, they return home to Indianapolis for a single game against the LA Sparks, before wrapping up the stretch with a visit to Dallas on June 27.

