Kiki Iriafen's new teammate Stefanie Dolson 'sick of being disrespected' by WNBA Draft coverage

Kiki Iriafen's new teammate Stefanie Dolson raised her voice on feeling disrespected during the WNBA draft coverage. The 2025 WNBA draft has been the talk of the town in the basketball community, with fans excited to see the rookies perform in the league.

However, on Wednesday, Dolson shared an Instagram story featuring her statement on feeling disrespected during this draft coverage.

"I'm sick of being disrespected. Not sure what else I have to do to earn ppls respect," Dolson wrote on her IG story.

Stefanie Dolson shares her thoughts on WNBA draft coverage. (Credits: @bigmamastef/Instagram)

Dolson's story did not make it clear to whom her message was directed. A fan shared her message on the official WNBA subreddit, where another fan highlighted that the Mystics star's response was directed towards a graphic shown during ESPN's draft broadcast.

A fan speculates on the target of Dolson's response.

The Mystics drafted Kiki Iriafen as the fourth pick in the 2025 draft, with the rookie sharing the same playing positions as Dolson, it would be interesting to see how the coach manages to blend them or if he benches a veteran for a rookie.

Stefanie Dolson started her WNBA career with the Washington Mystics after getting drafted sixth in the 2014 draft. She spent two years at Washington and then moved on to join the Chicago Sky, where she won the 2021 WNBA championship.

She had a single-season stint with the reigning WNBA champions, NY Liberty, in the 2022-23 season, after which she returned to the Mystics and has been there ever since.

Kiki Iriafen reveals the inspiration behind her draft outfit originates from her Nigerian roots

Kiki Iriafen turned a lot of heads during her orange carpet walk at the 2025 WNBA draft. The number four draft pick arrived at the event dressed in a gold one-piece gown with a thigh-high slit and lots of intricate work done on the garmet with golden materials.

In a conversation with the GQ Sports team present at the orange carpet, Iriafen revealed that the dress took two months to complete and was inspired by her Nigerian roots.

"I worked with a Nigerian designer. Her name is Nneka Alexander. And because she made this dress it took about two months. And it was super important to me to just showcase my Nigerian culture by working with her, and then I also have some Nigerian beads and earrings, and I thought this is the perfect carpet to do so."

Fans can expect Kiki Iriafen to make her WNBA debut in the Mystics season opener against the Atlanata Dream on May. 16. However, the Mystics coach can also sit their new player down and play her after a few games.

