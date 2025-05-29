Kiki Iriafen Stats Tonight: How did Mystics rookie fare vs Caitlin Clark-less Fever? (May 28) | 2025 WNBA Season

Kiki Iriafen is one of the most impressive rookies in the first two weeks of the 2025 WNBA season. Iriafen has been fantastic for the upstart Washington Mystics, along with fellow rookie Sonia Citron. The USC product's matchup for Wednesday was against Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever.

Ad

The Mystics started the season with two straight wins but entered tonight's game on a three-game losing streak. On the other hand, the Fever were without Caitlin Clark, who was ruled out for at least two weeks due to a quad injury.

The two teams have some history from the preseason when the Mystics didn't shake hands with the Fever after the game. But how did No. 4 pick fare against the Clark-less Indiana team at home? She finished with 16 points and eight rebounds on 7-for-13 shooting from the field.

Ad

Trending

Here are Kiki Iriafen's stats for tonight:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Kiki Iriafen 16 8 1 1 0 0 4 22:31 7-13 0-0 2-2 +4

Ad

How did Kiki Iriafen perform tonight against the Fever?

Kiki Iriafen had an impressive performance on Wednesday against the Indiana Fever, matching up against Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston. Iriafen outplayed both of them, with Howard limited to 11 points and five turnovers, while Boston only scored 10 points and took just five shots.

Iriafen's footwork and patience on the offensive end showed his maturity as a player despite being a rookie. Her teammates were pumped after back-to-back layups in the fourth quarter helped the Washington Mystics pull away from the Indiana Fever.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With their 83-77 win, the Mystics snapped a three-game losing streak and improved their record to 3-3. They will welcome the defending WNBA champions New York Liberty on Friday.

Kiki Iriafen averaging a double-double this season

After the first two weeks of the 2025 WNBA season, Kiki Iriafen has already established herself as one of the best rebounders in the league. Iriafen is currently averaging 11.2 rebounds per game, which is second just behind Angel Reese.

Ad

The USC product is also averaging 13.8 points per game while shooting 51.0% from the field and 79.2% from the free-throw line. The Washington Mystics are thrilled to see two of their three first-round picks this year already contributing to winning basketball.

Ad

Sonia Citron, the third pick, is averaging 15.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. She'll likely go head-to-head with Iriafen and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers for the WNBA Rookie of the Year award.

As for Georgia Amoore, the sixth pick, she has been ruled out for the season after suffering a torn ACL during training camp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More