"Kim Kardashian where you at hunny?": WNBA fans back Sky players' plea to SKIMS' gear on Twitter

Isabelle Harrison of the Chicago Sky sent a message to WNBA's partner, Kim Kardashian, about her SKIMS brand. The veteran forward asked Kardashian for 'goodies' for her teammates on X (formerly Twitter).

"Hi @skims, my teammates are asking for some goodies for the season. could we please get that sent to Chicago?" Harrison wrote on Monday.

Expand Tweet

Fans quickly backed this request, with some wondering why this hasn't been done yet.

"They shouldn’t even have to ask. @KimKardashian where you at hunny?! The girls are looking for you. IYKYK," one fan wrote.

"Crazy that skims is “sponsoring the WNBA” but players are tweeting stuff like this. Who exactly are they sponsoring?" another fan asked.

"Why is this being an ask and wasn’t already done?" one fan wondered.

Harrison's teammates Dana Evans and Brianna Turner also had something to say about this.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan also predicted that Angel Reese would take care of that for her teammates.

"My girl Angel gonna get yall right," this person wrote.

SKIMS is the official underwear partner of the WNBA, with the league announcing their joint campaign on May 13. Many fans questioned why a player is asking for something that should be automatically given by a sponsor.

This league is getting bigger by the year, and after high-profile names like Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Angel Reese landed in the league, it's getting more attention.

They have some things to sort out to make life easier for their players and this appears to be one of them. Phoenix Mercury star Sophie Cunningham recently pointed out what the league needs to fix with the newly created charter flight program.

When did SKIMS start sponsoring the WNBA?

Kim Kardashian's brand has become a prominent name in the world of sports in the last year. They got a notable deal with the NBA as their official underwear partner and the WNBA followed in those steps, announcing their partnership in October 2023.

“The athletes of the WNBA are trendsetters and cultural influencers,” said Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “There is no better time to be joining the league as a partner, and we are excited to work with SKIMS, a brand that has quickly cemented its status as a cultural centerpiece, to elevate each other’s brands and celebrate female athletes and their impact in society.”

They released a campaign right before the start of the 2024 season, featuring high-profile names like Cameron Brink, Candace Parker, Kelsey Plum and Skylar Diggins-Smith.