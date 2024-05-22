  • home icon
  "Other teams get big planes" - Sophie Cunningham reviews WNBA's disparity in charter facility for different teams

By Orlando Silva
Modified May 22, 2024 01:24 GMT
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury
The WNBA is making notable moves to give its players the most comfortable experience. After numerous issues pertaining to charter flights, the league has finally invested in a program to provide these flights to every team.

This is a work in progress and players have been sharing their opinions on the young program and how it can be improved. For instance, Phoenix Mercury's Sophie Cunningham spoke to the media during practice today, revealing that her team didn't get a charter flight to Las Vegas.

"We still flew a normal flight on the way up here, which is not good," Cunningham said. "I think on the way home we finally get our charter. We are grateful, do not get me wrong, we're so grateful to start chartering.
"With that, there's a lot of things that need to be adjusted. Our bags and some of our people can't flight with us 'cause our charter is too small while other teams get big planes."

Cunningham explained that not everything is as good as it looks on social media, considering that not every team has enjoyed the same treatment.

"Social media makes everything sound so great, butterflies and rainbows. Now we got the charters but half the teams don't have the proper charter to flight with your whole team. We are grateful but there's still work to be done."

WNBA players' reactions after Commissioner announced charter flights

Earlier this month, Cathy Engelbert announced that the WNBA would start a $50 million program to provide charter flights to every team, addressing concerns regarding player safety. Previously, only a few teams had enjoyed this benefit. However, she clarified that it may take time for it to become standard practice.

The Indiana Fever was reportedly the first team to enjoy this privilege, during which Angel Reese mentioned the Chicago Sky had flown commercial for its first road trip. Cameron Brink showed her excitement for this decision, as well as Breanna Stewart, who lobbied to have charter flights for every team in the league for a long time.

हिन्दी