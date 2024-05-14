Angel Reese subtly nudges WNBA to arrange charter flights for Chicago Sky after Caitlin Clark & Indiana Fever fly charter

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky are ready to make their 2024 WNBA debut against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday. The No. 7 pick had some things to say as her team is once again flying commercial despite the league announcing a program to provide charter flights to every team.

"Just praying that this is one of the last commercial flights the Chicago Sky has to fly..... Like Breezy said, 'practicing gratitude & patience as the league introduces charter flights for all teams,'" she wrote on an Instagram story.

Angel Reese

After the WNBA commissioner announced every team would have access to charter flights, the Indiana Fever of Caitlin Clark was one of the squads that had a charter flight this season.

Annie Costabile reported that the Sky will fly commercial for their first road trip. It's unclear if they'll travel on a charter to New York to face the Liberty for a May 23 game.

Expand Tweet

The Sky will play their home opener on May 25 against the Connecticut Sun.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert clarified that charter flights could take up to a month to be available for every team.

Angel Reese seemingly makes Mystics move Sky game to NBA arena

Just like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese is already making a big impact on the WNBA. The rookie out of LSU is one of the most hyped prospects in recent years.

The Washington Mystics announced they're moving their June 6 duel against the Chicago Sky to Capital One Arena, where the Washington Wizards play their NBA games.

With a star rookie duo like Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, the Sky has a bright future. They know they have something special on their hands, and their opponents are capitalizing on that.

Reese and her team aren't considered favorites at the start of the season, and it might take a while for them to compete, but she is making some noise even before she makes her debut in the league.

Twenty-seven percent of WNBA GMs consider Reese the biggest steal of the 2024 WNBA draft, which should give the Sky hope that they are on the right track.