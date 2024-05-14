Massive ticket sales push Angel Reese and Chicago Sky’s game vs Mystics to 20,000 seater venue

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese is set to make her WNBA debut on Wednesday against the Dallas Wings. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 draft has carried high expectations since her LSU days. The effect of Reese in the WNBA can be huge, and recent developments confirm that she's making a lot of noise.

The Washington Mystics announced they're moving their upcoming matchup with the Chicago Sky to the Capital One Arena, where the NBA's Washington Wizards play.

The game is scheduled for June 6, and tickets go on sale this Friday. The Sky aren't the best team in the WNBA right now, as they're going through a rebuilding. With the addition of Reese and the No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso, the team appears to have a bright future, though.

Just like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese is also drawing attention. Ted Leonsis also announced that the Mystics' game against Clark's team, the Indiana Fever, will be played at the Capital One Arena, too.

The Entertainment and Sports Arena only has a capacity for a little more than 4,000 fans. Considering that Clark and Reese are coming to town, it makes a lot of sense to look for a new venue.

Angel Reese reveals she's set to graduate from college

Ahead of the start of her next challenge, Angel Reese shared big news with her fans.

Almost a month after she was drafted to the WNBA, Reese is ready to graduate from college. The young player made the revelation on X, even sharing her mom's fun reaction to the news.

"ahhh i graduate on saturday!!! ON TIME IN MY 4 YEARS😘😘 i don’t have to wake up and think about another assignment lmaoooo. i called my momma & she running around the house so happy cause she know all the odds that were against me & she so happy it’s all over and i can live my best life now," Reese posted.

Reese has admitted that she has been heavily criticized for years. So, it's great to see her achieving big accomplishments even before she sets foot on a WNBA court. As one of the most hyped prospects in recent years, Angel Reese is expected to mark an era in the league alongside Caitlin Clark and others.

The Sky doesn't have the tools to compete this season, but led by their star rookie duo, the team is set to challenge for championships in the future.