"Everybody gone be courtside": Angel Reese namedrops $260 million worth artists among other celebs she expects to see at Chicago Sky games

After having a successful college career, Angel Reese from the LSU Tigers is taking her talents to the WNBA and suiting up for the Chicago Sky. The new city has her feeling at home already, dubbing her 'Chi-Town Barbie,' and she expects a bunch of celebrities to come and watch their games in the 2024 WNBA season.

The Chicago Sky just held their media day, where Angel Reese was asked by the media if she expects the renewed interest in women's basketball will drive celebrities to come and watch at courtside.

Having attended the 2024 Met Gala, the 6-foot-3 forward got to talk to a bunch of celebrities and confirmed that stars like Cardi B and Usher are interested in watching a WNBA game.

"Courtside, everybody 'gone be courtside. The celebrities 'gone be courtside. I was just talking-- I was at the Met Gala and Usher going to try come up to a game-- and Cardi B."

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Usher is valued at $260 million, while Cardi B is at $80 million. The latter has been attending NBA games and is an avid basketball fan.

In a separate interview, Reese also confirmed this, saying that Cardi B should see a Sky game when they visit New York, while Usher should watch when Chicago battles Las Vegas.

Angel Reese dreams of Michael Jordan coming to watch a Chicago Sky game

Now that Chicago is the new home of Angel Reese, she has one wish in particular: she hopes six-time NBA champion and Bulls legend Michael Jordan comes and attends one of the Chicago Sky's games.

“I want Michael Jordan to come to a game," Reese said. "I don’t know if I’ve ever seen him at a women’s basketball game. So, I want him to come to a game. Yeah, that’s really the person I really want.

"Obviously, being in Chicago and everything he’s done for the Chicago Bulls that would be really cool to see.”

The two preseason games of the Sky are now over and they will turn their focus to opening night. Angel Reese played center in their most recent tuneup against the New York Liberty, where she logged in 18 minutes and provided 13 points, five rebounds, and one block.

The Chicago Sky will be opening up their season on the road against the Dallas Wing on Wednesday, May 15, at the College Park Center. The first home game of Angel Reese will happen 10 days later when the Sky hosts the Connecticut Sun.