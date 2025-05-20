"Kim Kardashian of the NBA": Cameron Brink points out why billionaire mogul-inspired nickname fits Lonzo Ball

On Monday, Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink compared NBA star Lonzo Ball to reality television icon Kim Kardashian. Brink, a sophomore in the WNBA, described the Bulls guard as the "Kardashian of the NBA" and explained why this billionaire mogul-inspired nickname suits Ball.

During Monday's episode of her "Straight to Cam" podcast, Brink and her co-host Sydel Curry-Lee discussed various topics with guest Lonzo Ball. One such topic saw them discuss the Anaheim natives' reality TV history, as Brink gave him a fitting nickname.

"One thing we can all relate to is being in the spotlight, but you were like the Kim Kardashian of the NBA," Brink said. [12:54]

Ball was seen cracking a wry smile at the comparison, as he then replied:

"I mean, she's a billionaire, but I feel it."

Brink further pointed out why the billionaire mogul-inspired nickname fits Lonzo Ball.

"(You) had a whole reality TV show going into your rookie season, but Ball in the family, I actually watched it and I loved it ... No I actually thought it was hilarious. I love reality TV," she explained.

Brink's comparisons of Ball to reality TV stem from his family's popular show, "Ball in the Family." This series shares a similar perspective to the Kardashians' "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," as both focus on the everyday life events of the respective families in Los Angeles.

The show aired for six seasons and had 116 episodes. Lonzo Ball starred in the reality TV series alongside his father, mother, and his two brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball.

Cameron Brink gives an update on her injury as a revamped LA Sparks team gets their season underway

After suffering an ACL injury 15 games into her WNBA season, LA Sparks star Cameron Brink is on the verge of making her return. The youngster was elected as the second overall pick of the WNBA draft and enjoyed a successful season before her injury.

According to a report on ESPN.com, Brink is scheduled to return in June, around the WNBA All-Star break. The 2021 NCAA champion provided an update during an episode of her podcast in April.

"I have been doing a lot more training. I would say I'm back to doing everything, like, pretty normally," she revealed.

In her 15 appearances, Cameron Brink averaged 21.9 minutes of playtime, recording 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 39.8% from the field.

