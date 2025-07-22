  • home icon
"Kiss, kiss, kiss": Caitlin Clark hilariously urges $90,000 Fever teammate to make a move on Lloyd

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 22, 2025 02:26 GMT
Caitlin Clark hilariously urges $90,000 Fever teammate to make a move on Lloyd. (Photos: GETTY)

Caitlin Clark might not have played in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game due to injury, but she had a great time during the weekend. Clark was hilariously caught on camera urging one of her Indiana Fever teammates to make a move on R&B singer Lloyd.

During a party that most players attended on Friday, Lloyd performed on stage to serenade everyone. Sydney Colson, considered one of the funniest players in the league, was game and went up to the singer to play along. It garnered a lot of cheers from the crowd, with Clark even teasing them to kiss toward the end of the video below.

"Kiss, kiss, kiss," Clark said.
Sydney Colson, who signed a one-year, $90,000 contract with the Indiana Fever, has developed chemistry with Caitlin Clark during this season. Colson brings a lot of experience to Indiana as a two-time WNBA champion.

However, it has been a rough season for Clark in terms of health. She has suffered four injuries since the preseason. She dealt with a hamstring injury during training camp, which she re-aggravated early in the campaign.

After recovering from that injury, Clark suffered a groin injury that caused her to miss five games. She re-injured it last week and was ruled out for the WNBA All-Star Weekend, including the 3-point contest and the game.

Caitlin Clark out for Fever's first game after All-Star break

Caitlin Clark out for Fever's first game after All-Star break. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Indiana Fever are back in action on Tuesday and resume the season against the defending champions New York Liberty. That's good news for the fans looking to watch a more competitive game, but there's some bad news as well.

Caitlin Clark has been ruled out for the game, as reported by ESPN's Alexa Philippou. It's unclear how long Clark will be on the sideline this time around, but the 12-11 Fever need her to be 100% healthy to have a chance at finishing in the playoff spots.

On the other hand, the Liberty received some good news after reigning WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones was cleared to return. Jones hasn't played since June 19, when she suffered an ankle injury.

Tuesday's game will be the fourth meeting of the season between the Liberty and Fever. New York has won two of the three matchups, with Clark playing in just two of them, including Indiana's lone win.

