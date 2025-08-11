  • home icon
"KK got bullied": Fever fans hilariously react to Caitlin Clark pulling vet card on $217,640 rookie over intro handshakes

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 11, 2025 10:30 GMT
&quot;KK got bullied&quot;: Fever fans hilariously react to Caitlin Clark pulling vet card on $217,640 rookie over intro handshakes. [photo: @IndianaFever/X]
"KK got bullied": Fever fans hilariously react to Caitlin Clark pulling vet card on $217,640 rookie over intro handshakes. [photo: @IndianaFever/X]

Caitlin Clark was a bundle of energy on the sidelines for the Indiana Fever’s game against the Chicago Sky on Saturday. The All-Star point guard talked to the coaching staff and the players while the pregame ceremony went on. Clark, who was supposed to join Fever players on the court for introductory handshakes, backed out.

The point guard urged Brianna Turner to take over her place before Turner passed the role to rookie Makayla Timpson.

Upon Clark’s prodding, Timpson gamely obliged, prompting reactions from fans:

“KK got bullied lol”
One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

In most sports, the rookies often get the short end of the stick when it comes to off-game stuff. Caitlin Clark could not resist putting that veteran move on Timpson, who signed a three-year, $217,640 contract with the Indiana Fever in May. The former Florida State star, with no practice, delivered with aplomb during the introductory handshakes.

Timpson continued to shine once the game started. The Fever, who had only nine players against the Sky, received a solid performance from the 6-foot-3 forward. She saw the floor earlier because of Indiana’s injury-hampered roster and quickly delivered.

With Caitlin Clark playing a vocal cheerleader, Makayla Thimpson helped her team to a dominant win. The rookie finished with seven points and a career-high seven rebounds. Timpson played the small forward role, spent time as a power forward and even anchored the paint during Indiana’s small-ball lineup.

Kelsey Mitchell takes over point guard duties without Caitlin Clark to lead Indiana past Chicago

The Indiana Fever were down to one point guard when they hosted the Chicago Sky on Sunday. Aari McDonald went down with a broken foot while Sydney Colson tore her ACL in the game against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. With Caitlin Clark still unable to get the green light to play, Fever coach Stephanie White turned to Kelsey Mitchell.

Mitchell, who has largely played shooting guard since Clark’s arrival, efficiently delivered both as a scorer and playmaker. The All-Star put up 26 points, a season-high eight assists, three rebounds and one turnover. Normally aggressive, Mitchell passed up some shots to set up her teammates but still led the team in both points and assists.

However, Kelsey Mitchell might not have to carry that burden again as the Indiana Fever upgraded Caitlin Clark to game-time-decision status. The team also signed veteran combo guard Odyssey Sims.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

