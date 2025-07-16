Kobe Bryant’s sister and Coco Gauff’s dad express frustration as Gilbert Arenas accuses A’ja Wilson & Co. of jealousy over Angel Reese

Gilbert Arenas reckons A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and other WNBA elites are jealous of Angel Reese getting her signature shoe without even playing 60 games since turning pro.

Reese has become a major hit among fans since entering the league last season. She has also drawn new eyes to the sport, generating bumper paydays for herself in the process.

Last week, the Chicago Sky star extended her influence by gracing the cover of NBA 2K. She also unveiled her first signature sneaker with Reebok, marking a new chapter for Reese and the brand.

Arenas, who’s no stranger to bold takes, didn’t mince words when discussing Reese’s milestone and how she’s received by her fellow WNBA peers.

“You think A’ja Wilson, Stewie, and all the top-tier girls who’ve won MVPs, All-WNBA, All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year, championships like Angel Reese getting her first shoe deal?,” Arenas claimed on his No Chill Gil YouTube channel (6:15).

“Her being on McDonald’s ads? Her being on the cover of NBA 2K? You think they’re happy about that?. You think all the Black girls out there that's been busting their a** for years, you think they’re happy? Did any of them say, 'Congratulations'? Nope. No, they didn’t," he added (6:45).

Arenas also suggested that Wilson might hate Angel Reese but isn't showing it publicly:

“She’s (Wilson)'s a three-time MVP. Like, you don’t think she’s paid her dues? ... She might not be publicly hating, but she’s definitely not cheering. (She’s) not happy that one of her own is on the WNBA 2K version . (Not happy) one of her own is getting a signature shoe in her second year, (with) no accolades.”

Arenas’ comment caught the attention of Sharia Bryant, the sister of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and Corey Gauff, the father of American tennis sensation Coco Gauff, on social media.

Both expressed their discontent with Arenas' take through comments on Instagram posts.

“This dude,” wrote Corey Gauff under a High Level Media Sports post.

Meanwhile, Sharia Bryant used a famous Tamar Braxton eye-roll GIF comment under The Hugo Black post.

Kobe Bryant’s sister and Coco Gauff’s dad’s comments on Gilbert Arenas’ controversial remarks suggest A’ja Wilson and other WNBA players hate Angel Reese

Gilbert Arenas compares Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's soaring popularity with LeBron James'

In the same episode, Gilbert Arenas argued that the hate toward Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark is reminiscent of what LeBron James faced early in his career.

“Both (Reese and Caitlin) these girls are hated exactly the same by the rest of the league,” Arenas said (7:50).

“They’re getting things that these girls fought for.. It’s no different when LeBron James came in with $100m. You think them n****s liked LeBron James coming into the NBA? F**k no! $100m you ain’t touch a basketball yet. They hated that man.”

Both Reese and Clark brought enormous hype to the WNBA , which had never seen such surging viewership and ticket sales. Although the two have a bit of a rivalry since their college days, they’re forging their own paths in their professional careers.

